Firm shared proposal with Board of Directors of Marygold on September 27th, offering to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Marygold for all-cash purchase price of $2.25/shareNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Asset Management ("Simplify"), a leading provider of Exchange Traded Funds, has submitted a new proposal to the Board of Directors of The Marygold Companies ("Marygold") offering to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Marygold for $2.25 per share.This offer represents a significant increase above the purchase price announced by Madison Dearborn and Marygold on September 25th and is the second offer submitted by Simplify for the full acquisition of Marygold in recent days."We admire the business that Marygold and its USCF brand have built and believe Marygold's Board of Directors and shareholders would be best served by the proposal we laid out in the letter submitted to their Board on September 27th," said Paul Kim, co-founder and CEO of Simplify Asset Management. "Marygold's USCF ETF lineup is a natural complement to our alternatives- and income-focused ETF platform and we're well-positioned to drive stronger growth for these funds in the months and years to come."Simplify's $2.25 per-share offer represents a price more than 12% higher than that announced on Friday and Simplify's proposal is both all-cash and not subject to any financing contingencies, meaning the Simplify offer would provide immediate, certain value to Marygold's stockholders upon completion."This is a superior offer and opportunity for Marygold and USCF," added Kim. "We look forward to continued engagement with the Marygold Board so both sides can discuss the many ways we can unlock greater value for all involved."For more information on Simplify, visit: https://www.simplify.us/.ABOUT SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INCSimplify Asset Management Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us.ContactsMedia Contact:Rob JesselsonCraft & Capitalrob@craftandcapital.com

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