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Zwei kanadische Investmentbanken covern diese Aktie - Beide stufen sie mit Buy ein
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WKN: A1W514 | ISIN: US11120U1051 | Ticker-Symbol: BXR
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 19:40
24,400 Euro
-0,81 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,40025,00021:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRIXMOR
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC24,400-0,81 %
SLATE GROCERY REIT7,871+35,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.