The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued an emergency rule to head off a pre-tariff import surge across the solar supply chain, enacting strict monitoring and volume caps on foreign polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules entering the country. The action, issued via a Temporary Final Rule by Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection, aims to prevent foreign suppliers and developers from accumulating inventory before new trade protections take effect on December 4. On that date, incoming shipments will become subject to a 15% tariff alongside established ...

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