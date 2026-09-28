Hyland Appoints Michael Haugen as Senior Vice President, Sales, Content Innovation Cloud, to Accelerate the Company's Continued International Growth

Haugen brings over 30 years of enterprise software leadership, with a proven record of scaling SaaS transformation

Appointment reflects Hyland's commitment to driving content intelligence and automation for enterprises worldwide as Hyland Content Innovation Cloud adoption accelerates

Haugen will own end-to-end business performance for the Content Innovation Cloud portfolio, uniting Product, Marketing, and Sales around a single go-to-market strategy

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises worldwide move beyond AI experimentation toward governed, agentic automation at scale, the organizations that win will be the ones that turn decades of unstructured content into a reliable data and context foundation for AI. That shift demands a leader who can align strategy, execution, and go-to-market discipline around a single, unified growth engine.

Today, Hyland, a global leader in driving enterprise scale content intelligence and automation, announced the appointment of Michael Haugen as Senior Vice President, Sales, Content Innovation Cloud. In this newly elevated role, Haugen will own end-to-end business performance for the Hyland Content Innovation Cloud portfolio, including revenue and bookings, go-to-market strategy, and long-term growth roadmap, as Hyland accelerates its next stage of growth.

"The Content Innovation Cloud is the engine that powers the agentic enterprise, and its next chapter of growth requires a leader who can align our platform's differentiation with a go-to-market strategy built to match," said Steve Baird, chief revenue officer at Hyland. " Michael's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Hyland as we expand our leadership in supporting enterprises worldwide with the content intelligence that is critical to achieving true agentic automation."

In this role, Haugen will define and execute Hyland's go-to-market strategy for the Content Innovation Cloud, while partnering closely with product leadership to translate market insights and customer feedback into clear priorities. He will also represent Hyland's Content Innovation Cloud business externally with customers, partners, and industry forums, helping shape the company's external narrative and thought leadership as it works to establish category leadership in content intelligence and automation.

"Enterprises everywhere are sitting on their most valuable, least understood asset, and the organizations that turn that content into a governed foundation for AI are the ones that will win the next decade of enterprise automation," said Haugen. "Hyland has spent over 30 years building trust as the custodian of that content for organizations around the world, and I couldn't be more excited to help lead Content Innovation Cloud into its next stage of growth."

Haugen brings over 30 years of experience leading growth, P&L performance, and business transformation across enterprise software and technology organizations. He joins Hyland from insightsoftware, where he served as General Manager of the company's global Enterprise Performance Management Suite Business Unit, holding full P&L responsibility for the $125 million business.

Prior to insightsoftware, Haugen served as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas at Planview, leading the company's go-to-market organization across sales, professional services, customer success, and renewals; delivering double-digit year-over-year bookings growth alongside sustained improvements in gross and net revenue retention.

For more information on the Hyland Content Innovation Cloud, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

jason.gerdon@hyland.com

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