Ondas Inc.: Ondas' Cyberhawk Secures Multi-Year Agreement for SSE plc's Electricity Network Inspection and Surveying

Three-year agreement, extendable by two years, covers drone inspection and surveying across SSE plc's UK transmission and distribution networks

Scope expands to offshore wind turbine inspection, extending Cyberhawk into SSE's offshore renewable generation assets

Third consecutive long-term award in a relationship spanning more than ten years, alongside a renewed multi-year iHawk as a Service agreement

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today that its subsidiary Cyberhawk, a global leader in critical infrastructure intelligence, drone-based inspection, visual data management and AI-enabled analytics, has secured a new three-year agreement, with an option to extend for a further two years, with SSE plc's economically-regulated networks businesses, SSEN Transmission and SSEN Distribution for the provision of specialist drone inspection and surveying services across its British electricity networks.

SSE's transmission and distribution networks comprise thousands of kilometers of critical electricity infrastructure across mainland Britain. Cyberhawk has supported SSE for more than ten years, applying drone technology to improve the safety, efficiency and quality of network inspection and surveying across one of the country's most extensive energy systems.

As part of the new agreement, Cyberhawk has also been awarded Lot 2 for offshore wind turbine inspection, extending the scope of the partnership into SSE's offshore renewable energy assets. The addition broadens Cyberhawk's role across SSE's asset base and aligns with the growing operational requirement to inspect, monitor and manage renewable generation infrastructure at scale.

The relationship extends beyond drone services. Cyberhawk has also recently renewed a multi-year agreement with SSE for the provision of iHawk as a Service, strengthening the partnership across both field operations and digital asset intelligence. iHawk serves as a system of record for infrastructure inspection, aggregating imagery, geospatial information and AI-assisted analytics into an asset-centric view that supports risk prioritization, workflow management and operational decision-making across complex enterprise environments.

"We are extremely pleased to have secured this new agreement with SSE and to continue a relationship that has now spanned more than ten years," said Chris Fleming, CEO at Cyberhawk. "The fact that SSE has awarded Cyberhawk a third major long-term agreement, following two previous five-year agreements, is a strong testament to the value and trust we have built together."

"SSE's electricity networks businesses have consistently been one of the UK's most progressive energy companies when it comes to adopting innovation. We have seen that commitment first-hand through the deployment of drone technology across its networks and, increasingly, through the use of iHawk to turn inspection data into actionable asset intelligence. The addition of offshore wind inspection further demonstrates the breadth of our partnership with SSE. We are proud to continue supporting the safety, resilience and efficiency of its critical energy infrastructure," Fleming concluded.

SSE plans to invest £33bn in energy infrastructure by 2030, reinforcing its position as one of the UK's leading investors in the sector. As utilities and renewable energy operators increasingly combine large-scale inspections with data-driven asset management, demand for integrated infrastructure intelligence continues to grow. With onshore transmission and distribution, offshore wind and iHawk covered by long-term agreements, Cyberhawk sees its relationship with SSE as a model for supporting major network operators across the UK and Europe.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-cyberhawktm-secures-multi-year-agreement-for-sse-plcs-elect-1215716