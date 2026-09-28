So Danca: Só Dança Continues to Expand Dancewear Innovation Across Ballet, Tap and Ballroom

Brazilian-born dance brand continues developing footwear and apparel for dancers from their first class through the professional stage

MOULTRIE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / As dance continues to evolve, Só Dança is expanding its approach to dancewear and footwear across ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, contemporary and ballroom dance while remaining focused on the needs of dancers, teachers, studios and dance retailers.

The Brazilian-born, family-owned company has spent decades developing products specifically for dance.

Today, Só Dança's collections span dance shoes, leotards, tights, warmups, apparel and accessories for children, teens, adults and professional dancers.

"Dance is constantly evolving, and the products dancers use should continue evolving with it," said Helena Hines, COO of Só Dança. "Our goal isn't to change things simply for the sake of changing them. We want to respect the traditions of dance while continuing to ask where design, materials and technology can make a dancer's experience better."

What Is Só Dança?

Só Dança is a global dancewear and dance shoe company founded in Brazil and built around products created specifically for dancers.

The company's product categories include every possible dance shoes category as well as dance wear and accessories.

Só Dança serves dancers at multiple stages of their dance journey, from children attending their first dance class to pre-professional and professional performers.

Developing Products Around Dancers

A central part of Só Dança's product-development philosophy is listening to dancers.

Feedback from professional artists, dance teachers, retailers, pointe shoe fitters and students can help identify opportunities to improve fit, construction, materials and performance.

That approach can be seen across Só Dança's footwear categories.

In pointe, the company's Alina collection provides multiple shoe profiles alongside interchangeable shank options.

Across ballet, Só Dança offers numerous shoe constructions and materials designed for different levels, preferences and uses.

And as dance styles continue to evolve, the company is exploring how traditional dance footwear can evolve with them.

Supporting the Entire Dance Community

Só Dança's relationship with dance extends beyond individual consumers.

The company works with independent dance retailers, dance studios, teachers, professional dancers and other organizations throughout the dance community.

Those relationships provide direct insight into what dancers need and help inform future product development.

Dancewear From First Class to Professional Stage

While the technical requirements change as dancers advance, Só Dança believes the fundamental purpose of dancewear remains consistent: it should help dancers move, train and perform.

That philosophy guides product development across the company's categories.

As Só Dança looks toward 2027 and beyond, the company plans to continue investing in product development, professional dancer collaborations and new approaches to traditional dance footwear.

About Só Dança

Só Dança is a family-owned dancewear and footwear company founded in Brazil. The company serves the global dance community through products for ballet and other dance disciplines and works with dancers, teachers, professional artists and dance retailers in product development and education.

For more information, visit sodanca.com.

Media Contact

Só Dança

Email: inquiries@sodanca.com

Phone: 1-888-895-6057

Website: sodanca.com

SOURCE: So Danca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/s%c3%b3-dan%c3%a7a-continues-to-expand-dancewear-innovation-across-bal-1223423