Company establishes SOL as its first growth-oriented digital-asset position alongside a Bitcoin-led reserve foundation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company") today announced the formal adoption of a two-tier digital asset treasury strategy and the acquisition of approximately C$100,000 of Solana (SOL), representing approximately 5% of the Company's estimated NAV as of September 28, 2026. This is the Company's first allocation under the strategy announced today, funded through the monetization of a portion of the Company's physical gold holdings.

The Company's reserve foundation remains anchored by 11 Bitcoin (BTC), together with cash. The Company also holds strategic investments in public and private companies. Alongside that reserve, the Company is establishing a second, separately governed allocation to digital assets that management believes are positioned to benefit from the growth of artificial intelligence as an economic driver of blockchain activity. Solana is the first position in this new allocation.

The strategy follows an extended reset in digital-asset markets and comes as artificial intelligence evolves from primarily generating information toward software capable of initiating transactions and coordinating economic activity. Management believes AI agents may become an additional source of demand for digitally native payment and settlement infrastructure, while listed-market exposure remains concentrated in conventional single-asset strategies.

A two-tier treasury framework

Going forward, the Company's treasury will operate under two distinct mandates:

Reserve foundation - Bitcoin, held directly, together with cash. To fund the Company's initial AI-infrastructure position, the Company monetized a portion of its physical gold holdings; management does not intend to fund further AI-infrastructure allocations through additional reductions to the Bitcoin position without separate Board approval and disclosure.

AI-infrastructure allocation - a separate allocation to select digital assets that management believes are positioned to capture economic value as artificial intelligence systems increasingly transact autonomously, requiring machine-native payment and settlement infrastructure. This tier will be built in measured stages, subject to market conditions, available capital and relative opportunity.

An asset qualifies for the AI-infrastructure allocation only where management identifies a live, disclosed mechanism by which network activity is expected to translate into asset value - such as transaction fee capture or network settlement demand - rather than on narrative alone. Solana is the Company's initial position in this tier, reflecting its role in programmable finance, stablecoins, tokenization and high-throughput, low-cost transaction processing, which management believes is well suited to the frequent, small-value transactions that autonomous software agents may generate. The Company will continue evaluating other established and emerging digital assets against this same framework.

The sizing and composition of each tier will be reviewed periodically by the Board as the strategy matures and market conditions evolve.

"Bitcoin remains the foundation of our treasury," said Brayden Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Commodities. "We funded our initial Solana position by monetizing a portion of our physical gold holdings. What we're adding is a second, disciplined allocation to digital assets we believe may become important infrastructure as AI systems increasingly transact and coordinate economic activity. "

The Company intends to provide appropriate disclosure regarding material digital-asset holdings and significant portfolio changes as the strategy develops.

About Digital Commodities Inc.

Digital Commodities Inc. (CSE: DIGI) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) is an investment company operating a two-tier digital asset treasury: a Bitcoin-led reserve foundation, together with cash, and a separate, disciplined allocation to select digital assets that management believes are positioned to benefit from the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. The Company also holds strategic interests in select public and private companies. Digital Commodities' mission is to build long-term shareholder value through transparent, disclosed exposure to durable reserve assets and the emerging digital infrastructure of an AI-driven economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's focus on building a portfolio of Bitcoin and select digital assets; the Company's continued evaluation of other established and emerging digital assets; management's beliefs that Solana and other selected networks may become important infrastructure in an AI-driven economy; the Company's intention to provide appropriate disclosure regarding material digital-asset holdings and significant portfolio changes as the strategy develops.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company's strategy and business plans will remain substantially unchanged; Bitcoin will retain its value and relevance as a core reserve asset; Solana and other selected blockchain networks will continue to be adopted for payments, stablecoins, tokenization and AI-related applications; the Company will have access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms to implement its strategy; market conditions will permit the Company to acquire digital assets at acceptable prices and build positions as intended; and autonomous software agents and AI-related applications will adopt blockchain-based payment and financial infrastructure.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in the Company's strategy or business plans; Bitcoin, Solana or other digital assets held by the Company may decline significantly in value or lose relevance; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory guidance applicable to crypto assets in Canada and other jurisdictions; risks related to the custody, security, loss or theft of digital assets; technological, network and cybersecurity risks affecting underlying blockchains; adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomous agents in digital-asset markets may not occur as anticipated or at all; the Company may not have access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms, or at all, to implement its strategy; market conditions may not permit the Company to acquire digital assets at acceptable prices or build positions as intended; risks related to concentration of the Company's assets in a limited number of digital assets; liquidity of digital-asset markets; competition from other blockchain networks and technologies; Solana or other networks may not become important infrastructure for AI-related applications; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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