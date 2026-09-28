Gotion Secures 75% of Saudi Arabia's First Utility-Scale BESS Tender

Chinese battery maker takes 75% of capacity with 25-year system life and desert-engineered storage technology.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has awarded China's Gotion High-Tech 6 GWh in the kingdom's first utility-scale battery storage program-about 75% of the total tender, signaling how seriously Saudi Arabia is pursuing its 2030 energy transition goals. The G1 project totals 2 GW/8 GWh and is valued at roughly $1.16 billion. Gotion secured all three core sites-Al Muwayah, Haden and Al Kahafa-each 500 MW/2 GWh, making it the largest single technology supplier.

The contract marks the first international large-scale deployment of Gotion Grid, its utility-scale storage system. Gotion says its edge is not price but engineering for extreme conditions. The system operates from -30°C to 55°C, uses a desert-optimized thermal management system that maintains full output during sandstorms and cuts high-temperature degradation by 40% versus conventional systems. It offers a 25-year design life, 25% longer than the industry average of 15-20 years, eliminating mid-life equipment replacement-a key factor for BOO contracts requiring 20-plus years of operation. An AI-powered battery management system enables intelligent dispatch, proactive safety warnings and full lifecycle diagnostics. All three sites can be remotely operated and integrated into Saudi Arabia's 380 kV backbone grid.

For investors, the award signals three shifts. Saudi storage procurement is moving faster than expected; G1 is awarded and G2 is underway, positioning Gotion for further phases. Competition is increasingly focused on lifecycle economics and extreme-environment performance over upfront pricing. Gotion is also building a regional footprint: roughly 9 GWh across the Middle East and North Africa, including a 1.5 GWh BESS in Egypt with a planned 3 GWh local manufacturing base, and a 1.2 GWh Morocco project with ACWA Power. Globally, its cumulative system-level storage projects exceed 10 GWh, including a 281 MW/843 MWh solar-storage project in Australia under construction and expected to reach commercial operation in 1H 2027.

The Saudi award does not appear to be a one-off. As renewable penetration rises and grid stability becomes a priority, G1's technical standards are likely to carry weight in future tenders. The question for Gotion is whether it can convert its early lead into sustained regional market share.

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