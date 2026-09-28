PostSig Wins WatersTechnology's Best Data Governance Solution Award

Recognition highlights the role of LineageAI in keeping complex commercial commitments and operational records connected over time

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / PostSig today announced that its LineageAI-powered Contract Performance Management platform has been named Best Data Governance Solution in WatersTechnology's 2026 Inside Market Data & Inside Reference Data Awards.

The win marks PostSig's sixth industry award or recognition in 16 months, reinforcing the company's momentum in solving complex data, governance, and operational challenges across Capital Markets.

Market Data is a demanding environment for enterprise AI. Pricing, licensing rights, entitlements, amendments, and operational activity change continuously. The challenge is not simply finding information. Teams need to understand how records relate, what changed, what governs now, and what that means for the business.

PostSig built LineageAI for that problem.

Rather than treating documents and data as isolated records, LineageAI maintains how governing commitments and operational records relate over time, delivering the relational context needed to determine what applies now and where action is required.

"The hardest questions in Market Data rarely live in one document or one system," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO and Co-Founder of PostSig. "The relationships change, but the business still has to know what applies today. We built LineageAI to maintain that context continuously, and this recognizes the strength of that approach."

LineageAI powers PostSig's Contract Performance Management and Investor Rights Intelligence applications and extends through PostSig MCP, which makes connected intelligence available to approved applications and workflows.

Together, these products support PostSig's broader focus on Commitment Intelligence: connecting what was agreed to what gets spent, used, owned and acted on.

Capital Markets gave PostSig a proving ground where accuracy, traceability and context are essential. The same challenge extends across industries: keeping operational activity aligned with the commitments that govern it as relationships change.

About PostSig

PostSig is a commitment intelligence platform for complex commercial relationships and investment portfolios. Its Contract Performance Management and Investor Rights Intelligence applications help teams determine what applies now and act on it. Powered by LineageAI, the platform connects governing commitments with operational records to deliver current, traceable intelligence. PostSig MCP makes that intelligence available to approved applications and workflows.

PostSig works alongside existing ERP, CRM, CLM, and procurement systems. The company has earned six industry awards and recognitions from WatersTechnology and Aragon Research for its innovation in AI, data governance, and Content Intelligence.

For more information, visit www.postsig.com .

Media Contact

Tiffaney Fox Quintana

PostSig, Inc.

tiffaney@postsig.com

SOURCE: PostSig

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/postsig-wins-waterstechnologys-best-data-governance-solution-awar-1227369