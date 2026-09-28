Talk Here Now: TalkHereNow.com Bets AI's Next Step Is an AI Friend, Not a Better Chat Box

Founded by a former NVIDIA employee, TalkHereNow.com gives people an AI Friend they can see through their phone and talk things through with. It is available now.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / The next defining AI company does not have to build the smartest model. That is the conviction behind TalkHereNow.com, founded by a former NVIDIA employee and built around a different opportunity: changing how people experience AI.

TalkHereNow.com puts that conviction into a product people can use today. An AI Friend appears alongside the user's real surroundings on their phone's screen, through augmented reality, and holds an ongoing spoken conversation. Users can think out loud, work through an idea, practice an interview, learn a language, or simply talk. Each AI Friend has its own voice and personality and can remember details from previous conversations, allowing users to pick up where they left off. The experience opens in a phone browser, with no app download or headset.

Watch a product demonstration: https://youtu.be/GHFWZ9aVUBE

Beyond the chat box

The shift from command lines to graphical interfaces, and from desktop computers to smartphones, changed how people interacted with technology. TalkHereNow.com is built on the conviction that AI is entering a similarly important transition.

"The smartest model is not automatically the best experience," says the founder of TalkHereNow.com. "I don't think the chat box is the finish line. I'm building a company around AI Friends people can see, talk with, and come back to."

The goal is presence: an AI Friend that is visibly there, listening and responding, rather than an answer arriving in a box.

A company built around the conversation

"People should not have to think about the model to benefit from what it can do," the founder says. "They should be able to bring an idea, a goal, or something they're stuck on, and work through it in conversation. The conversation becomes the interface. The AI Friend gives that intelligence a familiar form."

Availability

TalkHereNow.com is available now as a website on iPhone and Android mobile browsers.

About TalkHereNow.com

TalkHereNow.com is an AI Friend you can see: a 3D character who appears in front of you on your phone's screen, in your own surroundings, and holds a spoken conversation. No app to install, and no account required to try it. The intelligence inside is a large language model, like the chat products most people already use. The difference is you can see who you're talking to. Our founder David Rosen spent over a decade in tech, most recently at NVIDIA. Built and operated by Talk Here Now LLC (Wyoming, USA), bootstrapped, with no outside investors.

Media Contact

TalkHereNow.com

info@talkherenow.com

SOURCE: Talk Here Now

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/talkherenow.com-bets-ais-next-step-is-an-ai-friend-not-a-better-c-1227376