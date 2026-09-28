Cyber Fusion Distribution and Intezer Partner to Expand ForensicAI SOC Access Across the UK Channel

Partnership gives UK resellers and MSSPs a supported route to deliver forensic-grade AI SOC capabilities across 100% of security alerts

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Fusion Distribution and Intezer , the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAITM, have announced a new partnership to help UK channel partners deliver faster and more comprehensive security operations to their customers.

Security teams continue to face growing alert volumes, limited analyst capacity and pressure to investigate potential threats more quickly. Lower-severity alerts may receive limited attention, while experienced analysts spend significant time reviewing false positives and completing repetitive Tier 1 and Tier 2 investigation tasks.

Intezer's ForensicAI SOC helps address this challenge by automatically triaging and investigating alerts across an organisation's existing security environment. The platform combines agentic AI with endpoint analysis, memory scanning, reverse engineering and built-in threat intelligence to deliver evidence-backed verdicts. Every alert can be investigated at forensic depth, including lower-severity signals that might otherwise be overlooked. False positives can be resolved automatically, while genuine threats are escalated with supporting evidence and tailored remediation guidance.

"Security teams should not have to choose between investigation depth, speed and coverage," said Steve Mullen, founder of Cyber Fusion Distribution. "Intezer gives our partners a differentiated way to help customers investigate more alerts without simply adding more people or replacing their existing security stack. Combined with Cyber Fusion's technical and commercial support, it creates a strong opportunity for resellers and MSSPs to develop valuable AI-powered security operations services."

Supporting partners and end users

Cyber Fusion helps partners introduce, position and deploy Intezer as well as offer the platform to strengthen existing SOC and MDR services or develop new offerings around alert triage, forensic investigation, incident response and detection improvement.

For end users, the partnership provides a supported UK channel route to Intezer's technology and the opportunity to increase SOC capacity without undertaking a complex security transformation programme.

"Cyber Fusion combines strong cybersecurity expertise with a clear understanding of what partners need in order to build successful and profitable services," said Mark Daggett, vice president of global channels and alliances at Intezer. "Together, we will help more organisations remove security operations bottlenecks, investigate threats consistently and enable analysts to focus their expertise where it delivers the greatest value."

Learn more about Intezer's partners on the website .

About Cyber Fusion Distribution

Cyber Fusion is a full-service, value-added channel distributor specialising in cybersecurity and delivers proven technologies that address today's evolving threat landscape.

With deep technical and commercial expertise, Cyber Fusion helps partners grow their business, supports end users in strengthening resilience and enables vendors to accelerate adoption across the market.

Trusted by IT teams, CISOs and security leaders across sectors including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality and the public sector, Cyber Fusion delivers the insight and solutions required by companies to stay secure, agile and compliant.

ABOUT INTEZER

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with fewer than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAI, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including Nvidia, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson Learn more at www.intezer.com

Press contacts:

Intezer

Geena Pickering

intezer@lookleftmarketing.com