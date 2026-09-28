Acquisition establishes ANV as a scaled player in the global vehicle warranty market and complements the group's existing Credit Protection platform

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV"), a global insurance intermediary platform, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Car Care Plan ("CCP") from AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust"). CCP is the #1 provider of motor warranty in the United Kingdom and a market-leading warranty managing general agent (MGA).

Since its founding in 1976, CCP has developed an international platform built on long-standing OEM relationships, specialized warranty expertise, and comprehensive operational capabilities. Today, the business serves more than 30 OEMs, 2,500+ dealers, and customers across approximately 100 countries, with services spanning product design, underwriting, claims handling, administration, and customer support.

"Car Care Plan is a fantastic platform and an important addition to ANV's Credit Protection platform, bringing meaningful scale in the global vehicle warranty market," said Adam Karkowsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ANV. "We're excited to welcome Ben and the team to ANV and look forward to supporting the business in its next phase of growth."

"Completing this transaction marks an important step forward for Car Care Plan," said Ben Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Car Care Plan. "We look forward to building on the business we've established over nearly five decades and continuing to serve our OEMs, dealers, and customers around the world."

The transaction includes Dent Wizard Ventures ("DWV"), a leading UK provider of mobile bodywork, paint, and alloy wheel refurbishment and repair, along with CCP's overseas subsidiaries across the United States, Europe, Turkey, and China. Together, these businesses expand ANV's scale in the global vehicle warranty market and complement its existing Credit Protection platform.

About ANV Group Holdings Ltd.

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. is an independent, global insurance intermediary platform operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company brings together a portfolio of established specialist MGAs, providing a diversified range of insurance products. For more information about ANV, visit www.anvinsurance.com.

About Car Care Plan

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, Car Care Plan is a global, market-leading warranty MGA providing vehicle warranties, asset protection products, and after-sales support to OEMs, dealers, and consumers. CCP serves more than 30 OEMs and 2,500 dealers, with customers across approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.carcareplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928531566/en/

Contacts:

ANV Group Holdings Ltd.

Press@anvinsurance.com