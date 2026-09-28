

LY 680



The Lexus Sport Yacht Concept, unveiled in 2017

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - The LY 680 went on sale in Japan in 2024, with the actual yacht making its world debut in March 2026. Now, approximately six months later, in September 2026, Lexus is expanding sales of the LY 680 to global markets.The LY 680 is an evolution of the LY 650, Lexus' first luxury yacht, featuring a flybridge approximately 1,400 mm longer and a swimming platform extended by 700 mm, bringing its overall length to approximately 68 feet.360-Degree Mobility Envisioned by LexusMobility is not limited to land. People cross oceans and take to the skies, experiencing something at every stage of the journey. Across each of these experiences, Lexus seeks to create moments and spaces where those who appreciate true authenticity can simply be themselves.At the Japan Mobility Show 2025 last October, Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries spoke of a future in which Lexus is "not just about creating cars," extending its vision beyond land to "sea and air. In other words, 360 degrees of mobility."Going back eight years to January 2017, as Toyota was advancing its transformation from a "car company" into a "mobility company," Toyota Marine and Lexus unveiled the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept.Approximately two years after the unveiling of the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept, the LY 650 was announced in 2019, expanding its vision of mobility to the sea.Building on the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept, the LY 650 embodied Lexus' design philosophy in a new forma 65-foot luxury yacht.Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation (President at the time), commented, "The LY 650 symbolizes Lexus' efforts to go beyond automobiles as it strives to become a luxury lifestyle brand. I am truly looking forward to seeing the advanced, high-quality LY 650 grace the waters around the world with its beautiful presence. As a mobility company, we will continue to explore new possibilities on the water as well."As a pioneer in delivering new mobility experiences, the LY 680 embodies Lexus itself as the brand continues to evolve with greater freedom at the heart of luxury, under the theme "Discover Escapism."Out on the water, free from traffic lights, congestion, and the eyes of others, the LY 680 creates the ultimate private sanctuarya secluded retreat from the demands of everyday life, where those who appreciate authenticity can simply be themselves.Go Hayashi, Deputy General Manager of the Marine Business Division, explains the significance of the LY 680's global expansion: "The LY 680 brings the values Lexus has cultivated to the sea, embodying a new future of mobility that seamlessly connects land, sea, and air. With the vast ocean as its stage, it creates an exceptional private space where family and friends can share precious time together, offering experiences that leave a lasting impression. Through these experiences, we aim to enrich our customers' lives and broaden the possibilities of the Lexus brand around the world."The LY 680 features an exterior that embodies L-finesse, the Lexus design philosophy, complemented by comfortable onboard spaces crafted with careful attention to every detail.In terms of performance, the LY 680 delivers the refined yet deeply engaging cruising experience Lexus strives for, combining stable handling with exceptional ride comfort and quietness.A Dream Team Collaboration with Horizon GroupLexus is not taking on this challenge alone. Rather than developing marine mobility entirely in-house, Lexus sought to bring its vision to life by collaborating with world-class partners.The LY 680 is produced by Horizon Group, one of Asia's leading brands in the luxury yacht market, renowned for its custom-built yachts, advanced technical expertise, and production capabilities.Lexus is responsible for the design and creation of the overall experience, while Horizon Group contributes the craftsmanship and production expertise it has developed through years of building large yachts.The LY 680 was born from the combination of these capabilities, together with yacht production methods adapted from the Toyota Production System (TPS), drawing on the strengths of both brands.John Lu, CEO of Horizon Group, shares his thoughts on the LY 680's global expansion: "We are deeply honored to have been chosen as a partner of Lexus. If asked what Horizon's core value is, I would say it is not our facilities or assets, but our people. The opportunity to bring our products to customers around the world is a source of pride not only for Horizon, but also for Taiwan, and we are very excited about what lies ahead."Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Lexus InternationalCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.