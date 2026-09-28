Black Book Research: GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Ranked #1 in Black Book's 2026 Technology-Enabled Coding-to-Cash RCM Managed Operations Study

GeBBS posts the highest overall client satisfaction result and leads 11 of 18 key performance indicators as provider organizations accelerate adoption of technology-enabled managed revenue cycle operations

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Black Book Research announced today that GeBBS Healthcare Solutions ranked #1 overall in client satisfaction for Technology-Enabled Coding-to-Cash RCM Managed Operations in its 2026 comparative vendor performance study.

The Black Book evaluation included 1,176 validated provider-side revenue cycle users and executives, 20 revenue cycle management vendors and 18 category-specific key performance indicators measuring technology-enabled managed operations across coding, billing and claims, denials and appeals, accounts receivable, automation, analytics, integration, governance and financial outcomes.

GeBBS finished first overall and led 11 of the study's 18 key performance indicators, the largest number of category-leading results recorded by any vendor in the study.

GeBBS received the highest client rating in the following areas:

Integrated Coding-to-Cash Strategy & Enterprise Fit

Claim Readiness, Charge Integrity & Pre-Bill Quality

Denial Prevention & Root-Cause Correction

Appeals, Denial Recovery & Underpayment Resolution

A/R Follow-Up, Aging Reduction & Cash Acceleration

EHR/PMS/Payer Integration & Data Exchange

Analytics, Dashboards & Workflow Transparency

Staffing Depth, Specialty Expertise & Workforce Stability

SLA Performance, Productivity & Quality Governance

Client Governance, Support & Continuous Improvement

Scalability & Breadth Across Settings and Functions

The findings reinforce Black Book's conclusion that revenue cycle outsourcing is evolving beyond traditional labor-based delivery toward a more integrated operating model combining workflow technology, automation, analytics, experienced revenue cycle professionals and accountable managed execution.

Hospitals and health systems represented nearly 70% of the respondent base. Integrated delivery networks and academic health systems accounted for 29.3% of respondents, regional multi-hospital systems 22.2%, and community hospitals and critical access organizations another 18.4%.

Black Book defines Technology-Enabled Coding-to-Cash RCM Managed Operations more narrowly than conventional end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing. Vendors included in the competitive study must combine managed operational capacity with production technology or automation across at least three of four core domains: coding, billing and claims, denials and appeals, and accounts receivable. Pure software providers, labor-only staffing firms and single-function specialty vendors are not treated as direct managed-operations competitors.

"Revenue cycle outsourcing is moving from labor substitution toward technology-enabled operating accountability," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Hospitals and health systems increasingly expect automation, analytics, integration, exception management and experienced revenue cycle professionals to operate as one coordinated system. GeBBS' top overall ranking reflects broad client satisfaction across the coding-to-cash continuum rather than strength in only one isolated function."

"The most important change we are seeing is how providers define value in an outsourced RCM relationship. Technology alone is not enough, and labor capacity alone is not enough. Buyers increasingly want measurable outcomes, transparent workflows, governed automation, human exception management and one accountable operating partner capable of connecting upstream revenue-cycle defects to downstream financial performance."

Black Book's research found that provider organizations are increasingly treating external RCM capacity as an operating-model decision rather than a short-term staffing remedy. Buyers are seeking fewer disconnected vendors and more accountable partners capable of managing cross-functional coding-to-cash workflows, while placing greater emphasis on automation outcomes, executive visibility, business continuity, security and AI governance.

The study also identifies growing production use of autonomous and AI-assisted coding, denial-prevention intelligence, automated payer interaction, intelligent A/R prioritization, workflow observability and unified front-to-back operating data. Black Book notes that healthcare buyers are increasingly evaluating whether automation is governed, auditable, exception-managed and demonstrably connected to production and financial outcomes.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research independently evaluates healthcare technology, revenue cycle management, outsourcing and technology-enabled service providers through direct client and user feedback. Its studies measure vendor performance across structured qualitative key performance indicators covering operational outcomes, technology, implementation, integration, reliability, support, governance, value and client satisfaction.

Vendor rankings are based on validated respondent experience, duplicate-response screening, category-fit review and consistent scoring methodology. Vendors may encourage clients to participate, but Black Book does not solicit or accept vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion fees, briefing charges or compensation tied to survey placement, coverage or ranking. Media Contact: Black Book Research research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

BlackBookMarketResearch.com 1.800.863.7590

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, an EQT portfolio company, is a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 16,000-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in East Haven, CT, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 3 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gebbs-healthcare-solutions-ranked-%231-in-black-books-2026-technology-1221900