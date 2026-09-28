Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Welcomes Josh Smith as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Anew Climate today named David Joshua Smith Executive Vice President and General Counsel, where he will lead the company's legal team and serve as Board Secretary. Smith has more than 20 years of experience advising energy and industrial companies on complex commercial, corporate, compliance, regulatory, and risk matters.

"Josh brings deep legal and commercial experience across the global energy and environmental markets," said Angela Schwarz, CEO of Anew Climate. "His track record guiding companies through complex transactions and international growth makes him an ideal fit as we enter our next phase."

Most recently, Smith served as General Counsel of Newpark Drilling Fluids, leading legal, compliance, risk, and corporate governance functions through the company's separation from Newpark Resources and transition to private-equity ownership. He advised the executive team and Board on commercial transactions, litigation, regulatory matters, and international operations.

He began his career at McDonald Hopkins, LLC before moving in-house, spending more than a decade at Schlumberger Technology Corporation supporting global operations, joint ventures, and strategic transactions across international markets.

"Anew has built a strong platform in a fast-growing market," said Smith. "I've spent my career helping companies navigate complex transactions and international operations, and I'm looking forward to bringing that experience to a team with a clear vision for what's next."

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton and a Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law. He is based in Houston, Texas.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader in diverse climate solutions built on transparency and accountability. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, Spain, and Singapore, with an environmental commodities portfolio spanning five continents.

Media Contact

Rebecca Brown

PR@anewclimate.com

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anew-climate-welcomes-josh-smith-as-executive-vice-president-and-1227308