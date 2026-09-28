American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine: What is the Best Online Course for Fillers?

The Best Online Filler course is by AACM and accredited for CMEs.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / The American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM) offers one of the best online filler course for licensed healthcare professionals. The self-paced program costs $299 plus tax and provides 8.5 accredited CME hours, giving eligible providers a structured way to study injectable treatments on their own schedule.

The activity is jointly provided by AACM and the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine (PIM), which holds joint accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. AACM's programs are also recognized under American Dental Association (ADA) CERP standards for continuing dental education.

Certification earned through the program is valid for one year from the issue date.

What Does AACM's Online Filler Course Include?

AACM's Botox & Filler Online Training covers both dermal fillers and neuromodulators. The curriculum includes facial beauty and aging, hyaluronic acid fillers, lip fillers, cheek fillers, advanced filler techniques, and several neuromodulator applications.

The hyaluronic acid filler module covers the fundamentals of HA fillers and includes model demonstrations. The lip filler module covers lip and cheek fillers, while the advanced filler module addresses jaw fillers, advanced lip filler techniques, and additional demonstrations.

Some other areas of the curriculum include masseter treatments, hyperhidrosis, platysmal bands, Traptox, gummy smile, and migraine treatment. The program also includes patient education and facial aging, along with a business practice module covering marketing, finances, and how to introduce injectable services into an aesthetic practice.

CME Credits and Professional Certification

AACM's online training offers 8.5 hours of continuing education credit across several healthcare professions, including AMA PRA Category 1 Credit for physicians, AAPA Category 1 CME credit for physician assistants, continuing nursing education contact hours, ACPE contact hours for pharmacists, and continuing education credits for dentists.

The certification process includes completing the required course modules, passing a written examination, and submitting a certification application. Participants who meet the certification requirements can receive AACM board certification and use the FAACM designation, which AACM identifies as a federally registered trademark reserved for certified graduates.

Participants have 180 days to complete the online curriculum. An optional three-day clinical shadowing opportunity is also available for professionals seeking additional hands-on exposure.

Plastic Surgeon-Led Filler Education

Dr. Javad Sajan, a plastic surgeon and cosmetic injector, contributes clinical experience to AACM's injectable education. His experience includes hyaluronic acid fillers, semi-permanent fillers, and other injectable treatments.

AACM's faculty information states that Dr. Sajan has performed thousands of Botox and filler injections involving patients with different facial characteristics and treatment needs. His instruction within the program addresses areas such as facial aging, filler techniques, and the practical considerations involved in incorporating injectable treatments into an aesthetic practice.

Clinical Support Beyond the Online Course

AACM's program extends beyond the online coursework through several forms of student support. Participants receive 24/7 access to expert injectors for questions involving difficult cases, complications, and clinical care.

The program also includes a one-hour meeting with instructors, which can be divided into four 15-minute sessions, along with community support and access to new and existing AACM educational content.

The optional three-day clinical shadowing opportunity provides participants with another way to observe cosmetic injection practice in a clinical setting.

Who Can Enroll in AACM's Online Filler Course?

AACM's online filler training is available to licensed healthcare professionals who meet the program's eligibility requirements. Eligible participants include:

Registered nurses (RN)

Nurse practitioners (NP)

Physician assistants

Physicians

Dentists

The academy accepts eligible medical professionals from the United States and internationally. AACM does not accept unlicensed individuals for training.

Healthcare professionals must also follow the scope-of-practice rules and other requirements that apply to their license and location. Completing an educational course does not replace those professional or legal requirements.

Career Opportunities in Aesthetic Medicine

Filler and neuromodulator training can help licensed healthcare professionals expand into aesthetic medicine or add injectable services to an existing practice.

Depending on their license and local regulations, providers may work in medical spas, plastic surgery practices, dermatology offices, or other aesthetic settings. AACM's course also covers marketing, finances, and considerations for adding injectable services, giving participants insight into the business side of aesthetic practice.

What Makes AACM's Filler Course Stand Out?

Healthcare professionals evaluating online filler training may consider curriculum, instructor experience, CME opportunities, certification requirements, and clinical resources when comparing programs.

AACM's online training combines self-paced coursework with accredited continuing education, a formal certification process, and additional clinical resources. The program covers both dermal fillers and neuromodulators, with an optional three-day clinical shadowing opportunity for additional clinical observation.

The program gives eligible healthcare professionals a self-paced format for studying dermal fillers and neuromodulators, with additional clinical and educational resources available through AACM.

'Media Contact:

American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

Phone: (425) 587-5282

Website: www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

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