Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce that David Pirie, CFA, has joined the firm as Portfolio Manager, further strengthening LDIC's investment management team and reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional long-term investment outcomes for its clients.

David brings more than 20 years of investment management experience. Most recently, he served as a Portfolio Manager at Invesco Canada, where he managed more than $1.2 billion in Canadian equity and balanced mandates. Following CI Global Asset Management's acquisition of Invesco Canada's investment fund business, David continued in his portfolio management role as part of the integrated CI Global Asset Management investment platform. His investment approach emphasizes disciplined value investing, rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis and long-term capital appreciation.

Throughout his career, David has developed broad investment expertise across multiple sectors, market capitalizations and geographies. At Invesco, he co-managed the Invesco Canadian Plus Dividend Fund, Invesco Diversified Yield Fund, and Invesco Pure Canadian Equity Fund, while contributing to the firm's Canadian equity platform through investment research, portfolio construction and idea generation. In 2022, the funds David co-managed were recognized with three Lipper Awards for three-year investment performance.

Prior to joining Invesco, David spent nearly a decade at Acuity Investment Management, a firm managing approximately $7 billion in assets that was subsequently acquired by AGF Management Limited. During his tenure, he progressed from Analyst to Associate Portfolio Manager, and ultimately Vice President & Portfolio Manager, covering multiple sectors across geographies, asset classes and market capitalizations, for both retail and institutional portfolios. Earlier in his career, David worked as an Equity Research Associate at CIBC World Markets, covering the steel and industrial products sectors, before joining Manulife Financial, where he managed U.S. group pension relationships.

"At LDIC, we have always believed that strong long-term investment results begin with exceptional people," said Michael Decter, Founder, Chief Investment Officer & Chairman of LDIC Inc. "David is an outstanding addition to our investment team. His experience managing more than $1.2 billion in assets, his disciplined value-oriented investment philosophy and his extensive portfolio management experience will further strengthen our investment capabilities and enhance the value we deliver to our clients. I am delighted to welcome him to LDIC."

"David's appointment represents an exciting milestone in LDIC's continued growth," said Genevieve Roch-Decter, Chief Executive Officer of LDIC Inc. "As we continue to expand our investment team, our focus remains on attracting exceptional talent that shares our commitment to disciplined investing. David's experience managing institutional-quality portfolios and his collaborative approach make him an outstanding fit for LDIC. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the expertise and leadership he will bring to our clients and our firm."

At LDIC, David will work alongside the firm's investment team to manage client portfolios, contribute to investment research and portfolio construction, and help further strengthen the firm's investment capabilities as it continues to grow.

David's appointment represents another important milestone in LDIC's continued growth. The addition of an experienced portfolio manager further enhances the firm's investment capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to providing clients with direct access to experienced investment professionals and highly personalized portfolio management.





Portfolio Manager David Pirie, CFA

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About LDIC Inc.

Founded in 1998, LDIC Inc. ("LDIC") is registered as a Portfolio Manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, and Saskatchewan. LDIC manages investment portfolios for mid- to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporations, and foundations. The firm is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager ("IFM") in Ontario, Québec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The firm employs a disciplined, performance-oriented investment approach and emphasizes exceptional client service.

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