Noor Energy 1, a Dubai solar complex that pairs 700 MW of CSP with 250 MW of PV, has replaced its original project debt with a $2.7 billion refinancing that closed "well ahead of schedule," DEWA Chief Executive Officer Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said this week. The complex, the fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, pairs a 600 MW parabolic trough plant and a 100 MW solar tower with its PV array. Al Tayer described it as "the world's largest single-site concentrated solar power project," with "up to 15 hours of thermal energy storage." DEWA did not disclose the tenor, pricing ...

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