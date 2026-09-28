Neat, an industry leading AI-native hardware and software platform for workplace collaboration, today announced that Neat Board 32, Neat Pad Pro, and Neat Pad Generation 2 have officially received Microsoft Teams certification. The achievement marks a major milestone in Neat's collaboration with Microsoft, unlocking new deployment opportunities for enterprise customers seeking secure, high-performance meeting room experiences.

Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform is Microsoft's Android-based platform engineered to deliver hardened security, simplified manageability, and superior accessibility for enterprise-grade workspace devices. Neat's entrance into Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform unlocks enhanced security, management, and video collaboration capabilities for users on Neat's 32-inch all-in-one device and popular scheduling panels.

Neat brings its simple, open, and AI-powered video technology directly into the Teams Rooms and panels ecosystem for enhanced enterprise readiness.

"Receiving official certification with Microsoft Teams for Neat Board 32, Neat Pad Pro, and Neat Pad Gen 2 is a win for our shared customers and a testament to our close engineering collaboration with Microsoft," said Tormod Ree, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Neat. "This certification unlocks the potential of the Neat portfolio for Teams users, allowing IT teams to deploy our award-winning hardware backed by Microsoft's rigorous standards for security, device management, and operational performance."

"Neat continues to be one of our fastest-growing hardware partners, and certifying the Neat Board 32, Neat Pad Pro, and Neat Pad Gen 2 as schedulers for Microsoft Teams is an exciting milestone for our joint ecosystem," said Diana Vank, Principal Lead Manager at Microsoft. "In particular, Neat Board 32 delivers an exceptional, sleek touch-collaboration experience that our shared customers love. By pairing Neat's innovative, high-performance hardware with Microsoft's enterprise-grade security and unified management tools, we're giving IT teams and end users the best of both worlds."

Neat Board 32 combines dynamic audio, sharp optics, touch interactivity, and AI-powered framing in a compact, versatile form factor ideal for small shared spaces and desks. Neat Pad Pro, a new 10-inch meeting room controller and scheduling display, is designed to bring greater clarity, control, and confidence to modern meeting spaces. Powered by Neat's P2 platform, Neat Pad Gen 2 retains the familiar form factor and core functionality of Neat Pad Gen 1 while delivering improved performance, enhanced reliability, and long-term platform compatibility.

To learn more about Neat's portfolio of certified video devices, visit neat.no.

About Neat

Neat transforms passive rooms into thinking environments with smarter, simpler video devices powered by distributed intelligence. Open by design and built for every space, Neat devices sense, respond, and coordinate to support more natural collaboration through meeting experiences shaped around human behavior. Compatible with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and flexible BYOD workflows, Neat devices deliver fast deployment, intuitive management, and exceptional audio and video quality. Founded in Oslo, Neat has a passionate global team redefining how people meet and collaborate. Learn more at neat.no.

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Media Contact

Priscilla Barolo

VP of Marketing

press@neat.no