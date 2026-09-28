Data center developers are turning to modular power systems to secure reliable on-site power and bring new capacity online faster.

AB Energy USA, a leader in high-efficiency cogeneration, renewable natural gas (RNG), and energy solutions, today announced that AB Energy USA reached approximately 2 gigawatts (GW) of secured U.S. data center power projects. The milestone reflects AB's growing presence and momentum in serving the growing power needs across the United States.

The 2 GW of generation capacity supplied by AB Energy USA is composed of ECOMAX modules, powering five on-site data centers across Texas and Oklahoma continuously, reliably, and sustainably. These modular power systems with INNIO Jenbacher gas engines can also integrate absorption chillers that use residual heat from the engines to produce chilled water, supporting the critical cooling needs of data centers. Battery energy storage systems and other technologies will also be integrated into some of these projects, increasing capacity and operational flexibility.

"The next generation of data center infrastructure requires a more integrated approach to power and cooling," said Paolo Ruggeri, CEO, AB Energy USA. "Cogeneration and trigeneration allow us to think about those needs as one integrated energy system that can be built in parallel with the facility, rather than added after the fact. This approach can shorten the path to operation without making the project entirely dependent on grid interconnection timelines. Also, for this reason, we do not stop here. We are already securing further units' availability on top of these 2GW capacity, so to meet our client's demand in the next 5-8 years."

On several of these projects, AB Energy USA partnered with Eradeh Power Consulting, a Houston-based technical advisory firm specializing in power for AI and hyperscale data centers. Eradeh works from the load side in, translating the electrical behavior of large AI compute blocks, including step loads, ramp rates, and voltage transients, into plant, system, and control requirements for an islanded or behind-the-meter facility. Pairing that load-side engineering with AB's experience designing and delivering on-site energy systems allowed the teams to tailor each solution to the critical power and operational needs of the data center.

"The significance of this 2 GW milestone reflects the growing need for an energy partner that can deploy power solutions quickly and perform reliably for years to come," said Guiseppe Fiorella, Chief Commercial Officer and Sales Director, AB Energy USA. "Delivering at that scale requires an operating platform of engineering, commissioning, and service teams to bring the local expertise and ongoing support needed to turn on-site generation into dependable energy infrastructure. Cumulatively, the projects secured by AB Energy USA will support 100-150 service and maintenance positions, creating long-term demand for skilled energy professionals and strengthening the technical workforce."

About AB Energy USA

AB Energy USA is the American commercial subsidiary of AB, a global leader in energy sustainability solutions. The company delivers high-efficiency cogeneration and renewable natural gas systems. Backed by AB's more than 40 years of experience, AB Energy USA supports the growing demand for reliable, lower-carbon power across industrial, commercial, and data center applications in the U.S. AB Energy USA manages every stage of combined heat and power (CHP) and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in-house, reducing risk, and accelerating results. The company helps partners meet today's performance needs while supporting long-term sustainability goals. Globally, AB employs more than 1,300 people across 22 countries, with primary engineering and manufacturing operations based in Orzinuovi, Italy. Together, AB and AB Energy USA combine global expertise with local execution to deliver world-class energy solutions. For more information, visit www.Gruppoab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928541085/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Liz Benavides

abgroup@ink-co.com

512.740.3872