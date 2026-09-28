Smart Shopping Cart Market worth $1.65 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 0.59 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.7%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Smart Shopping Cart Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Smart Shopping Cart Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2032

2025-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 0.33 billion

USD 0.33 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 0.59 billion

USD 0.59 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.65 billion

USD 1.65 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 18.7%

Smart Shopping Cart Market Trends & Insights:

The market is gaining traction as retailers increasingly adopt smart carts to automate checkout, improve shopping convenience, and strengthen digital engagement within physical stores.

By application area, the supermarkets segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.4%.

By mode of sale, the distributor segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

North America accounted for a 42.4% share in 2026.

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Smart shopping carts are increasingly being adopted as retailers seek to bridge digital and physical shopping experiences within stores. Traditional shopping carts provide limited opportunities for retailers to interact with customers once they enter a store, whereas connected carts can provide digital assistance throughout the shopping journey. Shoppers can access product information, receive relevant offers, locate products, and manage purchases through the cart itself. Retailers can also connect smart carts with loyalty programs, POS systems, and digital payment platforms to create a more integrated shopping experience. The growing use of computer vision, sensor technologies, and embedded computing is improving these carts' ability to recognize products and respond to customer interactions in real time. As retailers invest in omnichannel strategies, smart carts are becoming an important in-store technology for connecting customer engagement, digital services, and transaction capabilities.

The supermarkets segment is expected to have the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Supermarkets are expected to witness the fastest growth in the Smart Shopping Cart Market due to the increasing need to make high-frequency grocery shopping more convenient and digitally enabled. Grocery purchases often involve multiple product categories and frequent repeat visits, creating opportunities for smart carts to simplify shopping and provide relevant assistance during the trip. Features such as digital shopping lists, product location guidance, basket monitoring, and personalized offers can help shoppers navigate stores more efficiently. Retailers can also use these capabilities to promote complementary products and strengthen loyalty engagement during routine shopping trips. The growing adoption of smart cart solutions by grocery retailers in North America and other developed markets is further supporting segment growth. As supermarkets increasingly combine physical stores with digital loyalty and e-commerce ecosystems, smart carts can provide a direct technology layer for extending these digital services into the store.

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Fully integrated cart segment is expected to have the largest market size.

Fully integrated smart carts are expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. These purpose-built carts incorporate cameras, sensors, computing systems, displays, and payment capabilities into a single platform, allowing retailers to deploy multiple smart shopping functions through one device. Their integrated architecture provides greater control over hardware and software performance and enables retailers to deliver a consistent shopping experience across stores. Fully integrated carts are particularly suitable for large grocery chains and retailers undertaking broader store modernization initiatives, where standardized technology can be deployed across multiple locations. Solutions such as Caper Carts and Amazon Dash Cart show the growing use of purpose-built carts that combine product recognition, transaction processing, and customer engagement. Although fully integrated carts require greater upfront investment than retrofit solutions, their ability to support multiple applications within a single platform makes them attractive to retailers seeking a comprehensive smart shopping solution. The increasing integration of checkout, loyalty, promotions, and digital assistance is expected to support continued demand for fully integrated carts.

Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the Smart Shopping Cart Market, supported by the rapid modernization of retail infrastructure and increasing adoption of technology-enabled shopping formats. Retailers across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are increasingly investing in digital solutions to improve the in-store experience and differentiate their formats from traditional retail outlets. The region's strong e-commerce ecosystem is also encouraging retailers to bring digital capabilities such as personalized recommendations, mobile payments, and loyalty engagement into physical stores. In addition, local technology developers and electronics manufacturers support the development of smart carts that can adapt to regional payment systems and store formats. Smart cart deployments in supermarkets and large-format stores are expected to increase as retailers experiment with automated checkout, digital merchandising, and connected shopping experiences. The expansion of modern grocery retail and increasing investment in retail technology across emerging Asian markets is expected to create significant opportunities for smart shopping cart providers in the region.

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Top Companies in Smart Shopping Cart Market:

The Top Companies in Smart Shopping Cart Market are Amazon (US), Caper (US), Veeve (US), Shopic (Israel), SuperHii (China), Tracxpoint (Israel), Cust2Mate (Israel), Shekel (Israel), Faytech (US), KBST (Germany), MetroClick (US), Retail AI (Japan), Pentland Firth Software (Germany), VasyERP (India), Smapca (India), SwiftForce (India), KwikKart (US), ZeroQs (Poland), Shopreme (Austria), and Trollee (Hong Kong).

Smart Shopping Cart Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Smart Shopping Cart Market is attracting investment as retailers and technology providers modernize physical stores with AI-powered checkout, computer vision, and connected shopping technologies. Investment activity is increasingly focused on product recognition, autonomous checkout, retrofit solutions, retail media, and integration with payment and loyalty platforms. The funding landscape includes both standalone smart cart companies and larger retail technology platforms expanding into connected in-store solutions. For instance, Shopic raised USD 35 million in Series B funding in 2022, bringing its total funding to about USD 56 million, and used the investment to expand its AI-enabled smart cart solution across global grocery markets. Instacart has also invested in smart cart capabilities through its acquisition of Caper AI, integrating smart carts and checkout technologies into its broader retailer technology platform. More recently, A2Z Cust2Mate has secured large commercial orders for its smart cart platform, including a USD 55 million order from Yochananof in 2025 and a USD 50 million, five-year agreement with Carrefour Israel in 2026. These developments indicate that investment is increasingly moving from early-stage technology development toward large-scale commercial deployment and recurring revenue models.

Revenue Shift Context

The Smart Shopping Cart Market is gradually shifting from a hardware-led revenue model toward recurring technology and digital-service revenues. Traditional smart cart deployments primarily generate revenue through cart and associated hardware sales, with additional income from installation, maintenance, and technical support. However, vendors are increasingly introducing subscription and per-cart models that combine hardware with software, analytics, maintenance, and continuous feature updates. A2Z Cust2Mate, for example, is moving toward multiyear subscription arrangements in which retailers pay upfront and recurring fees for carts, software, maintenance, and support. At the same time, smart carts are becoming platforms for retail media, personalized promotions, data analytics, and third-party digital services, creating additional revenue streams for vendors and retailers. Cust2Mate's agreements demonstrate this transition, with contracts incorporating monthly per-cart charges, advertising, data services, and revenue-sharing arrangements. This shift is expected to improve revenue visibility for vendors, reduce dependence on one-time hardware sales, and increase the long-term commercial value of deployed smart cart fleets.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the Smart Shopping Cart Market have focused primarily on bringing smart cart technology into broader retail technology ecosystems rather than consolidating standalone cart manufacturers. A notable transaction was Instacart's acquisition of Caper AI in October 2021, which brought Caper's AI-powered smart carts and smart checkout technology into Instacart's retailer enablement platform. The transaction allowed Instacart to combine Caper's in-store technology with its existing ecommerce, fulfillment, loyalty, and retail technology capabilities.

The transaction also illustrates a broader industry trend in which larger retail technology platforms seek to integrate physical-store technologies with online commerce capabilities. Rather than treating smart carts solely as checkout hardware, these platforms are positioning them as part of a broader connected-store ecosystem. Instacart continued to develop Caper as part of its in-store technology portfolio, introducing Caper Carts to retailers outside North America as well.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Smart Shopping Cart Market has a relatively concentrated revenue structure, with leading players accounting for a substantial share of the overall market, while specialized and emerging companies compete for the remainder. Companies such as Amazon, Caper (Instacart), Shopic, Retail AI, SuperHiFi, and A2Z Cust2Mate participate through different business models, including fully integrated carts, retrofit solutions, smart checkout systems, software, and digital services. However, diversified companies such as Amazon and Instacart generally do not disclose standalone smart shopping cart revenue, making direct company-level revenue comparisons difficult. Instacart reports its broader grocery technology and advertising businesses rather than separately reporting Caper smart cart revenue. Similarly, Amazon does not separately disclose revenue generated from Dash Cart technology.

Among specialized providers, revenue generation is increasingly linked to cart deployments and recurring technology services. A2Z Cust2Mate exemplifies this model, with its smart cart agreements including payments for carts, software, maintenance, and support. The company's platform also creates opportunities to generate additional revenue through advertising and digital services. Shopic follows a retrofit-based model, allowing retailers to add smart capabilities to existing carts while providing software and analytics capabilities. These models enable specialized providers to generate revenue beyond the initial sale or deployment of smart cart hardware.

The competitive landscape therefore remains concentrated among leading players, while still supporting a diverse base of smaller and emerging vendors. Leading companies are expanding their offerings beyond cart hardware to include AI-powered product recognition, payment integration, loyalty, analytics, retail media, and software services. As smart cart deployments increase, vendors are also exploring recurring revenue models through subscriptions, maintenance, advertising, and data-driven services. This expansion across multiple revenue streams is expected to increase the commercial value of smart cart deployments and gradually diversify the revenue base of the market over the forecast period.

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