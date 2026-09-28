Gastops Ltd.: Gastops FluidSIGHT Selected for Royal Canadian Navy Evaluation Through Innovative Solutions Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a leader in intelligent condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions, has been awarded a contract under the Government of Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Testing Stream program.

Through the project, FluidSIGHT will be demonstrated and evaluated in collaboration with the Department of National Defence (DND) to support ongoing efforts to advance condition-based and predictive maintenance capabilities within the Royal Canadian Navy.

As part of the project, Gastops will deliver FluidSIGHT systems, software, training, installation support, and technical expertise to support testing and evaluation activities. Testing will take place across multiple operational and laboratory environments, including facilities in Ottawa and Montreal, as well as aboard marine vessels operating in Atlantic Canada.

FluidSIGHT is a real-time oil condition, contamination, and wear monitoring system that provides continuous visibility into lubricant health. By moving beyond periodic oil sampling and laboratory testing, the system helps operators make more intelligent maintenance decisions based on real-time equipment condition.

The project is an important milestone for FluidSIGHT following its launch earlier this year and will support evaluation of the technology across a range of operational and laboratory environments. Testing will assess the system's ability to accurately monitor lubricant health and provide real-time insight into equipment condition.

"This project represents the next step in FluidSIGHT's evolution from innovation to real-world application," said Shaun Horning, President & CEO of Gastops. "For more than four decades, Gastops has helped maintainers make informed decisions through equipment health intelligence. We are proud to work alongside the Government of Canada and the Department of National Defence to demonstrate how real-time condition awareness can contribute to readiness, availability, and more efficient sustainment practices."

The project aligns with DND's interest in transitioning from traditional schedule-based maintenance toward more efficient condition-based and predictive maintenance approaches that improve materiel availability, support data-driven decision-making, and enhance operational readiness.

"Maintenance teams have more data available than ever before, but what matters is turning that data into action," said Brennan West, Vice President, Energy, Marine & Land at Gastops. "FluidSIGHT provides real-time visibility into equipment condition, helping maintainers identify issues earlier, better understand asset health, and make more informed decisions that improve availability and support readiness."

Gastops will be exhibiting at DEFSEC Atlantic 2026 in Halifax, Nova Scotia from October 6-8. Attendees are invited to visit the team at Booth B107 to learn more about FluidSIGHT and other Gastops technologies supporting equipment health intelligence, predictive maintenance, and operational readiness.

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

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