ECGI Holdings, Inc.: ECGI Holdings Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% of Avanta Group

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) ("ECGI" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Avanta Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Avanta"). The proposed transaction represents a pivotal step in ECGI's strategy to build a diversified healthcare platform spanning a developing Medicare Advantage health plan, healthcare management services, health technology, consumer health and supporting real estate infrastructure.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, required corporate and regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. Avanta Health Plan, Inc. is in development and will require applicable approvals and licenses, including from the California Department of Managed Health Care and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, before it may operate or enroll members.

Proposed Transaction Structure

Under the letter of intent, ECGI would acquire Avanta Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries for up to 15,600,000 shares of newly designated Series V Preferred Stock. Twenty percent of the consideration would vest upon execution of a definitive agreement and be issued only at closing. The remaining 80% would vest in four equal tranches upon achievement of recurring revenue milestones of $100 million, $200 million, $300 million and $400 million, with any unvested shares contemplated to vest automatically on the fifth anniversary of closing. Each vested and issued Series V share would be convertible into 1,000 shares of ECGI common stock, subject to the definitive agreements, the Certificate of Designation and applicable law. ECGI would designate the new Series V Preferred Stock, with its additional terms to be disclosed in the definitive transaction documents and applicable public filings.

The parties are proceeding with due diligence and negotiation of definitive transaction documents. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached, that regulatory or other approvals will be obtained, or that the proposed acquisition will be completed on the contemplated terms or at all.

"This is a pivotal moment for ECGI," said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings. "The Avanta platform is designed to connect the core functions that increasingly shape healthcare performance: insurance, administration, technology, member engagement and the infrastructure required to support delivery. We believe that combination can give ECGI a scalable foundation for growth while keeping the member experience and responsible use of data at the center of the strategy."

Steigerwald continued, "Healthcare is one of the largest and most consequential sectors of the U.S. economy. Our objective is not simply to participate in that market, but to build an integrated platform capable of using automation and artificial intelligence to improve navigation, identify opportunities for earlier intervention, streamline administrative workflows and support more informed decision-making. We intend to pursue that opportunity with disciplined execution, strong governance and appropriate privacy, cybersecurity, clinical and regulatory controls."

"We are excited to embark on this venture together with ECGI at such an important stage in Avanta's development," said Chi Luong, Chair of the Board of Avanta Group, Inc. "ECGI shares our vision of building a connected healthcare platform that combines insurance, operating expertise and technology to improve how members access and experience care. We believe this transaction can provide the strategic foundation and public-market platform needed to advance that vision, expand our capabilities and create meaningful long-term value for patients, partners and shareholders."

The $5.3 Trillion United States Healthcare Market

The proposed transaction would position ECGI within a large healthcare market supported by long-term demographic demand. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. national health expenditures grew 7.2% to $5.3 trillion in 2024, representing 18.0% of gross domestic product. Medicare spending accounted for approximately $1.12 trillion of that total, while private health insurance spending reached approximately $1.64 trillion. CMS projects that Medicare spending will grow by an average of 7.7% annually from 2025 through 2034, faster than other major sources of healthcare funding.

The Medicare Advantage Market

Medicare Advantage is a substantial part of the broader healthcare market. In February 2026, approximately 35.5 million people were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, representing 55% of beneficiaries eligible to enroll. CMS also projected that its final 2026 payment policies would increase payments to Medicare Advantage plans by 5.06%, or more than $25 billion, compared with 2025.

ECGI believes the scale of Medicare Advantage, combined with advances in AI-enabled health technology, presents opportunities to improve member engagement, care navigation, risk identification and administrative efficiency. These remain strategic objectives. Their development and deployment will depend on regulatory requirements, data availability, validation and operational readiness.

The Proposed Avanta Platform

Avanta Health Plan, Inc.: a developing Medicare Advantage, Commercial, and Individual health-plan insurance entity, subject to all required licenses and approvals.

a developing Medicare Advantage, Commercial, and Individual health-plan insurance entity, subject to all required licenses and approvals. Avanta MSO, LLC: a management-services organization intended to support healthcare administration and operations within Avanta's medical network, directly implementing Avanta Tech and Avanta Health Plan's innovations at the clinical level.

a management-services organization intended to support healthcare administration and operations within Avanta's medical network, directly implementing Avanta Tech and Avanta Health Plan's innovations at the clinical level. Avanta Tech, Inc.: a health-technology business expected to support data, automation and AI-enabled capabilities.

a health-technology business expected to support data, automation and AI-enabled capabilities. Avanta Mart, LLC: a consumer-health and wellness channel intended to deepen member and community engagement.

a consumer-health and wellness channel intended to deepen member and community engagement. Avanta Properties City Parkway, LLC: a real-estate entity intended to support healthcare-related infrastructure.

If completed, ECGI expects the transaction to create a unified platform through which technology and data can support multiple operating functions. Potential applications include member-service automation, care-gap identification, provider and network analytics, claims and workflow support, fraud-waste-and-abuse detection, and personalized health navigation. No assurance can be given that any specific capability will be developed, approved, deployed or produce the anticipated results.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a publicly traded holding company pursuing opportunities to build and scale operating businesses in large, evolving markets.

The Company's core AI team includes Mr. Lev, who has more than a decade of experience in machine learning, quantitative financial modeling and decentralized systems. Most recently, he led generative-AI platform integration and machine-learning infrastructure at Elation, where he built production-scale large-language-model and telemetry systems connecting enterprise data with operational decision-making. Earlier, he co-founded Skryty, an AI firm that engineered a GPU-accelerated trading engine capable of real-time pattern recognition across NASDAQ market feeds. His prior work at Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg adds deep experience in signal generation, large-scale data engineering and applied financial intelligence. Additional information is available through the Company's public disclosures.

About Avanta Group

Avanta Group, Inc. is developing a diversified healthcare platform across Medicare Advantage, healthcare management services, health technology, consumer health and supporting real estate. Avanta Health Plan's contemplated operations remain subject to required licenses and regulatory approvals. Avanta was founded by a team of healthcare operations executives who have a successful track record of building other Medicare Advantage plans and medical clinics. The team understands the needs of diverse ethnic groups related to their health benefits and well-being.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Avanta; the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements; the creation and terms of Series V Preferred Stock; the issuance, vesting and conversion of transaction consideration; regulatory and corporate approvals; Avanta Health Plan's licensing, launch and enrollment; the development and deployment of AI-enabled technologies; anticipated synergies, market opportunities, operating performance and growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include the parties' ability to complete due diligence and agree on definitive terms; financing and capital requirements; dilution; regulatory, licensing and compliance requirements; cybersecurity and data-privacy risks; technology-development and validation risks; competition; reimbursement and policy changes; and other risks described in ECGI's filings and public disclosures. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ECGI undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

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Market Data Sources

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, National Health Expenditure Fact Sheet: CMS NHE Fact Sheet

Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, July 2026 Data Book: Health Care Spending and the Medicare Program