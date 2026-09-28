Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zwei kanadische Investmentbanken covern diese Aktie - Beide stufen sie mit Buy ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
LU

WKN: A1C4HE | ISIN: INE326A01037 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LUPIN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUPIN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.09.2026 15:09 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Lupin Receives Tentative Approval from U.S. FDA for Novel Apixaban Oral Suspension

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its New Drug Application for Apixaban Oral Suspension 1.25mg/mL via the 505(b)(2) pathway.

Lupin's Apixaban Oral Suspension 1.25 mg/mL is an oral liquid formulation of apixaban, the active ingredient in Eliquis® (apixaban) of Bristol Myers Squibb, and provides an alternative administration option for adult patients requiring anticoagulation therapy including those who may have difficulty swallowing tablets.

"This tentative approval reflects our continued focus on developing differentiated medicines that address meaningful patient needs. Apixaban oral suspension expands the ways in which this important therapy could be administered, while reinforcing our commitment to building a differentiated portfolio," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Upon final approval, the product will be manufactured at Lupin's Somerset, New Jersey facility, leveraging the company's U.S.-based manufacturing expertise to support high-quality standards, and supply reliability.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a strong presence across India, the U.S., Other Developed Markets, and Emerging Markets, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin has a diversified portfolio spanning generics, complex generics, specialty medicines, and biosimilars, and continues to strengthen its market position through a differentiated portfolio. The company maintains strong leadership in the U.S. and India across core therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, gastrointestinal, and women's health. 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities support sustainable operations, with 6 research centers and a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin continues to expand the healthcare ecosystem through diagnostics, digital health, patient-support programs, and disease management initiatives. Sustainability continues to be a core pillar of the company's business strategy.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement
Eliquis is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.