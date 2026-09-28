New compact disc design delivers the regenerative benefits of fragmented fish-skin technology while reducing waste, simplifying application, and improving handling for providers.

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin for tissue regeneration, today announced the launch of Compact, a new fish-skin platform that reimagines fragmented fish skin in a compressed disc format engineered to reduce waste, improve handling, and simplify application. Available as both MariGen Compact and SurgiClose Compact, Compact delivers the same deep coverage clinicians expect from fragmented fish skin in a format designed for deep wound defects, tunneling wounds, and irregular wound geometries.

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SurgiClose Compact by Kerecis

Deep wounds present a unique challenge for clinicians, often requiring graft material that can conform to tunneling wounds, undermining, and other irregular geometries. Fragmented fish skin has become an important option in these situations because it can build tissue volume and fill complex defects that are difficult to address with traditional graft formats.

Compact builds on that foundation. Delivered in a compressed disc format, it is designed to improve handling and placement while reducing graft waste. After rehydration, providers can position the graft directly within deep wound spaces and irregular defects while maintaining the same regenerative benefits associated with Kerecis' fragmented fish-skin technology.

The new platform will be available through two product families tailored to different clinical settings.

MariGen Compact

MariGen Compact is designed for wound specialists managing partial- and full-thickness wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, vascular ulcers, and other complex wound defects. The product adheres to and fills deep wound spaces while helping build tissue volume in tunneling and undermining wounds.

SurgiClose Compact

SurgiClose Compact is designed for surgical and trauma applications where clinicians must manage deep wound spaces and irregular defects, including degloving injuries, open fractures, surgical wounds, and amputation closures.

Both products will be available in multiple sizes, providing flexibility across a wide variety of wound types and anatomies.

"Compact is one of those products that seems simple, but solves a real problem," said Mike Cadigan, Region US Vice President, Coloplast Wound Tissue Repair. "Clinicians told us they wanted the same regenerative performance they see with fragmented fish skin in a format that is more practical to use. Compact delivers the same deep coverage they trust, but in a format designed to minimize waste and improve the user experience."

The launch of Compact represents the latest expansion of Kerecis' growing fish-skin portfolio and reflects the company's continued focus on translating clinical insight into practical solutions that fit the realities of modern tissue regeneration.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops intact fish-tissue derived products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no viral or prion transfer risk exists between Atlantic cod and humans, Kerecis products are only gently processed and retain their similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the material's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-tissue and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. xenograft biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind/SurgiClose, GraftGuide, MariGen, and Shield that address various medical complications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of the Coloplast Group, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

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