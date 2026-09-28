Azalea Vision has enrolled the first patient in its NOA proof-of-concept study, launching the company's clinical program.

The study evaluates a Novel Optical Aperture (NOA) inside a contact lens in two patient groups, keratoconus and presbyopia.

Clinical study results are expected to inform the planned first-in-human evaluation of Azalea's fully integrated smart contact lens platform in Europe and the United States.

Azalea Vision, a Belgian healthtech company building the first medical-grade smart contact lens, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its NOA proof-of-concept study. The study marks the start of Azalea's clinical program, following its selection for the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

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Novel Optical Aperture smart lens

The study is conducted at Visser Contact Lenses (Netherlands) and the University Hospital Antwerp (UZA, Belgium). It evaluates a contact lens with a precisely positioned aperture, the optical principle at the core of Azalea's adaptive smart lens, to reduce higher-order aberrations in keratoconus and to improve near vision in presbyopia.

"For people living with keratoconus and presbyopia, better optical solutions can make a real difference in everyday life. We are proud to take part in this first clinical step and to help bring an innovative, lens-based approach closer to the patients who need it," said Esther-Simone Visser, CEO of Visser Contact Lenses.

"The first patient joining the study is an important milestone. Rigorous clinical evidence is essential, and this proof-of-concept study is a carefully designed first step to evaluate whether a novel optical aperture inside a contact lens can safely and meaningfully improve vision in these patient groups," said Prof. Carina Koppens, Principal Investigator, University Hospital Antwerp (UZA).

"Enrolling the first patient on schedule puts the optical principle behind our smart lens to the test in patients and builds the clinical foundation for our fully integrated platform," said Andrés Vasquez Quintero, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Azalea Vision. "We are advancing this technology toward patients with the partners joining us for the next phase."

About Azalea Vision

Azalea Vision is a Belgian healthtech company developing the first medical-grade smart lens platform, integrating adaptive optics, microelectronics, liquid-crystal technology and connectivity to address vision conditions and enable tear-based health monitoring. Founded in 2021 as a spin-off from imec and Ghent University.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Andrés Vasquez Quintero, CEO CTO

Azalea Vision andres.vasquez@azaleavision.com