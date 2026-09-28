

Conventional plastic reel product (left) and paper reel product (right)

and have already entered mass production and shipment, while the is scheduled to begin mass production in October. This transition to paper reels maintains quality and cost equivalent to plastic reels while reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 35% across the full lifecycle of the packaging material-from raw material procurement through to disposal.



SSIC will continue to expand its paper reel packaging lineup to support ESG compliance and green procurement for customers in the FA equipment and consumer equipment markets, while contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.



Main Features



1. Contributes to reducing environmental impact (reduces plastic usage and CO2 emissions)

2. Maintains quality and cost equivalent to conventional plastic reels



Paper Reel Conversion Lineup



About Each Lineup



The is a general-purpose transistor output type covering a wide range of applications, and is suited for domestic power supply equipment. The offers high insulation performance compliant with safety standards in various countries, and is suited for overseas power supply equipment. The is a compact package, general-purpose transistor output type suited for compact power supply equipment.



- Target models and pricing vary by part number for each series. For details, please contact our sales representatives.



Inquiries from corporate customers should be directed to:

e-mail: opto.devices@sharp.co.jp

Optical Device Contact Office, Sharp Semiconductor Innovation Corporation



*1 For the CFP (Carbon Footprint of Products) calculation, CO2 emissions from paper reels and plastic reels were compared over the full lifecycle of the packaging material from raw material procurement to disposal. The usage process varies by customer and is not included in this calculation (as of September 25, 2026). Based on Sharp research.

*2 A device used primarily to provide electrical isolation between circuits, serving roles such as separating the high-voltage and low-voltage sides of a power supply unit and transmitting signals between telephone lines and telephone equipment.



Sharp Semiconductor Innovation Corporation website:

https://ssic.jp.sharp/en/



About Sharp



For more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.



For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/



Source: Sharp Corporation



Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.





Tenri City, Nara Prefecture, Sept 28, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Semiconductor Innovation Corporation (Headquarters: Tenri City, Nara Prefecture; President: Hiroaki Fujino; hereinafter referred to as "SSIC") has begun mass production and shipment of photocoupler (*2) products using paper reels as packaging material in place of the plastic reels previously used.In recent years, the electronic components industry has been accelerating supply chain-wide efforts to reduce environmental impact, driven by tightening environmental regulations and growing interest in ESG investment. At manufacturing sites for factory automation (FA) and consumer equipment, demand for environmentally conscious component supply is increasing, and the transition from plastic to paper-based packaging materials is advancing. This switch to paper reels is a response to these societal demands.Regarding the company's paper reel rollout for its photocoupler lineup, the