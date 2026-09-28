Telehealth and Telemedicine Market worth $198.9 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Telehealth and Telemedicine Market is projected to reach USD 198.9 billion by 2031 from USD 118.8 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 548 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Telehealth and Telemedicine Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Telehealth and Telemedicine Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 118.8 billion

USD 118.8 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 198.9 billion

USD 198.9 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.9%

Telehealth and Telemedicine Market Trends & Insights:

The North America plant-based supplements market dominated, with a share of 44.0% in 2024.

By product type, the plant-based protein snacks segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7%.

By age group, the children (3-12 years) segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

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Growing geriatric and medically underserved populations primarily drive market growth, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, shortages of physicians and care personnel, advancements in telecommunication technologies, and the expansion of remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems. The increasing adoption of virtual consultations, cloud-based telehealth platforms, connected medical devices, and remote monitoring solutions is enabling healthcare providers to extend care beyond traditional clinical settings. In parallel, growing healthcare digitalization, improving connectivity, increasing interoperability of healthcare information systems, and demand for convenient, patient-centric care are accelerating adoption. The integration of artificial intelligence, analytics, connected devices, and digital clinical workflows is further expanding telehealth applications across primary care, specialty care, chronic disease management, and home-based care. As healthcare organizations increasingly shift toward hybrid and distributed care models, demand for scalable telehealth platforms, connected monitoring solutions, and integrated virtual-care ecosystems is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape is evolving as healthcare providers increasingly move from standalone video-consultation tools to integrated virtual-care and connected-care platforms that combine teleconsultation, remote patient monitoring, analytics, patient engagement, and clinical workflow integration. Companies are strengthening their offerings through strategic partnerships, AI-enabled capabilities, connected medical devices, and interoperability with electronic health record systems. Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Epic Systems Corporation, Teladoc Health, GE HealthCare, and Amwell are among the companies addressing different layers of the telehealth value chain. In July 2026, Teladoc Health introduced Teladoc One, a virtual-care model combining multidisciplinary care teams with always-on AI support and coordinated care across virtual and local provider settings. In February 2026, Epic Systems released AI Charting, which uses AI to listen during patient visits, draft clinical notes, and queue orders, strengthening the integration of digital workflows with its broader healthcare platform. Medtronic continues to support remote monitoring of implanted cardiac devices through its connected CareLink ecosystem, while GE HealthCare provides Tele-ICU 2.0 for remote monitoring and collaboration between critical-care teams and bedside staff. These developments indicate a continuing shift toward integrated, AI-enabled, and clinically embedded telehealth models.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment held the largest share of the telehealth and telemedicine market in 2025.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth and telemedicine market in 2025, primarily driven by the growing adoption of virtual consultations and remote patient monitoring. Hospitals, clinics, and physician groups are increasingly integrating telemedicine into routine healthcare services. Rising demand for convenient, accessible medical care has further supported this segment. Healthcare providers use telehealth platforms to improve patient access, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Telemedicine also helps reduce unnecessary hospital visits and supports more efficient healthcare delivery. Advancements in digital health technologies, electronic health records, and connected medical devices have strengthened adoption. In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases has increased the need for continuous remote care and monitoring. As healthcare systems continue to embrace digital transformation, healthcare providers are expected to remain a key segment of the telehealth and telemedicine market.

By function, the remote patient monitoring segment held the largest share of the telehealth and telemedicine market in 2025.

By function, the remote patient monitoring (RPM) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the telehealth and telemedicine market because more chronic diseases need continuous monitoring and management, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. RPM systems allow continuous monitoring of patients' health data, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving patient outcomes. The integration of advanced wearable devices, IoT-enabled devices, and data analytics has greatly improved the efficiency and acceptance of RPM technologies. Moreover, supportive regulation (including CMS, which increased Medicare reimbursement for RPM services) and cost savings from preventing hospital readmissions contribute to accelerating this growth. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated RPM adoption, as healthcare providers sought ways to track patients remotely and maintain continuity of care without the risks of infection.

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2031.

Based on region, the telehealth and telemedicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare needs and rapid digital transformation. Growing internet and smartphone penetration has improved access to virtual healthcare services across the region. Governments are also introducing digital health initiatives and supporting telemedicine adoption. The region's large and growing population, particularly in countries such as India, China, and Japan, creates significant demand for remote healthcare solutions. Rising healthcare costs and shortages of medical professionals are further encouraging the use of telemedicine. In addition, increasing awareness of remote consultations and monitoring is supporting market expansion. Investments in healthcare technology, AI, and connected medical devices are accelerating the development of digital healthcare infrastructure. As a result, APAC is expected to maintain strong growth in the global telehealth and telemedicine market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Telehealth and Telemedicine companies include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Doximity, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), American Well (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), among others.

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Telehealth and Telemedicine Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The telehealth and telemedicine market is witnessing increasing investment activity, primarily through strategic acquisitions, expansion of virtual care platforms, investments in digital health infrastructure, and development of AI-enabled healthcare delivery capabilities. In January 2025, Transcarent announced the acquisition of Accolade in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 621 million, expanding its technology-enabled healthcare platform and virtual care capabilities. In 2024, Commure announced a USD 139 million all-cash acquisition of Augmedix, strengthening its healthcare technology platform through AI-enabled clinical documentation and workflow capabilities. Fabric has also pursued an acquisition-led expansion strategy, including acquiring virtual care businesses such as MeMD and TeamHealth's virtual care business, supporting the consolidation of digital and virtual healthcare capabilities. These developments indicate growing strategic investment in virtual care delivery, AI-enabled healthcare services, care navigation, digital patient engagement, clinical workflow automation, and integrated telehealth platforms, with continued activity expected around platform consolidation, virtual-first care models, remote patient monitoring, and technology-enabled healthcare delivery.

Revenue Shift Context

The telehealth and telemedicine market is witnessing a gradual shift from standalone virtual consultation services toward integrated, technology-enabled, and AI-supported virtual care models. The market is projected to increase from USD 106.0 billion in 2025 to USD 198.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.9%. Traditional video consultations and telemedicine platforms remain important, particularly for primary care, specialist consultations, and improving access to healthcare; however, demand is increasingly moving toward comprehensive platforms that combine virtual consultations with remote patient monitoring, digital therapeutics, care navigation, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, patient engagement, and connected medical devices. Healthcare providers, payers, employers, and patients are increasingly adopting integrated virtual care solutions to improve accessibility, support chronic disease management, and reduce the need for unnecessary in-person visits. The growing adoption of AI, cloud technologies, connected devices, and interoperability with electronic health records is further supporting the shift from individual teleconsultation applications to comprehensive digital care ecosystems. At the same time, strategic acquisitions and investments are strengthening capabilities across virtual primary care, specialty care, behavioral health, care coordination, and remote monitoring. These developments are supporting a broader revenue shift toward end-to-end virtual healthcare delivery and digitally connected patient journeys, while creating opportunities for platform providers offering integrated and scalable telehealth solutions.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the telehealth and telemedicine market are expected to remain active during 2025-2026, driven by continued consolidation among virtual care providers, digital health platforms, remote patient monitoring companies, healthcare technology providers, and specialty telemedicine companies. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing virtual care capabilities, remote patient monitoring, AI-enabled clinical workflows, integrated digital health platforms, specialty care offerings, provider networks, and payer relationships as healthcare organizations shift toward hybrid care models and digitally enabled, longitudinal patient management. Strategic acquisitions are also being used to expand geographic reach, add new clinical specialties, strengthen technology infrastructure, and integrate telemedicine with broader healthcare delivery platforms.

TELEHEALTH AND TELEMEDICINE MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc. (US) Intelerad Medical Systems (Canada) GE HealthCare completed the acquisition of Intelerad for a base purchase price of USD 2.3 billion. Intelerad provides medical imaging software supporting ambulatory, teleradiology, and hospital care settings. The acquisition expanded GE HealthCare's cloud-first enterprise imaging capabilities and strengthened its digital and AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem. August 2025 Acquisition Doximity, Inc. (US) Pathway Medical (Canada) Doximity acquired Pathway Medical for USD 63 million, including cash consideration and additional equity grants. Pathway provides an AI-based clinical reference platform and medical knowledge dataset. The acquisition strengthened Doximity's AI capabilities and added clinical decision-support technology to its digital platform, which also supports virtual patient visits. July 2025 Strategic Partnership Medtronic (Ireland) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Medtronic and Philips entered into a multi-year strategic partnership focused on expanding access to patient-monitoring technology. The collaboration integrates Medtronic monitoring technologies into Philips' monitoring solutions, supporting connected patient monitoring and digitally enabled care.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players are estimated to account for about 10-15% of the telehealth and telemedicine market, indicating a moderately fragmented competitive landscape shaped by large integrated healthcare technology providers, established virtual care companies, and specialized telemedicine and digital health platforms. The market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE HealthCare, Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle, and Doximity, Inc., which have strong positions supported by healthcare provider relationships, connected care technologies, clinical workflow platforms, remote monitoring capabilities, electronic health record infrastructure, and virtual healthcare delivery solutions. Leading companies maintain their positions through large provider networks, payer and employer relationships, proprietary virtual care platforms, extensive patient bases, clinical specialization, and integration with electronic health records and healthcare systems. The market also includes numerous specialized providers focused on areas such as behavioral health, chronic disease management, urgent care, primary care, women's health, and remote patient monitoring. The combination of integrated virtual care platforms and specialized point solutions creates opportunities for market participants to strengthen their positions through AI-enabled clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring, interoperability, digital therapeutics, specialty care expansion, provider-network development, and strategic acquisitions. M&A activity is increasingly focused on combining telemedicine capabilities with broader healthcare delivery, data analytics, care management, and patient engagement platforms, enabling providers and payers to offer more connected and longitudinal virtual care services.

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