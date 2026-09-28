GoDaddy: You Don't Need To Be Good at Sales To Start a Small Business

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / How do you get your first customers if you hate selling?

You can be good at something and still be terrible at selling yourself.

For a college student or young adult turning a skill, hobby or side project into income, that can feel like a major problem. Maybe you know how to design graphics, edit videos, tutor, write or build websites. But the idea of walking up to someone and saying, "Pay me for this," can feel uncomfortable.

The good news: getting your first customers doesn't require you to suddenly become a salesperson.

At the beginning, you don't need a complicated marketing strategy. You need enough credibility that a few people are willing to take a chance on you.

Who should you ask first if you have a good business idea?

Start one degree away from the people who already know you.

That could mean classmates, coworkers, neighbors, friends-of-friends, student organizations or local businesses you already interact with. You don't have to cold-message hundreds of strangers or build a huge following.

The people closest to you can also help you understand whether your offer makes sense. If you tell someone what you do and they immediately know who might need it, you're onto something.

How do you explain what you're selling without sounding salesy?

Don't sell a job title. Sell a specific outcome.

Instead of "I'm a graphic designer," try "I create menus and social graphics for local restaurants." Instead of "I edit videos," try "I turn long videos into short-form clips for small businesses."

The more specific the offer, the less you have to convince someone. They can quickly decide whether it is relevant to them.

How can you prove you're good at what you do if you don't have customers yet?

Show something.

You don't need a long list of clients to demonstrate that you can do good work. Create a sample. Design a hypothetical menu. Edit a short video. Build a sample website. Put together a small tutoring outline.

A strong example can answer questions that a sales pitch can't. It lets someone see what they would actually get from working with you.

And once you have even one customer, you can start building from there.

Where can people go to see your work?

Give potential customers somewhere to verify that you exist.

A simple online presence can bring your offer, examples and contact information together in one place. It doesn't need to be a complicated website or a fully developed brand. It just needs to make it easy for someone to understand what you do and decide what to do next.

A domain can give your work a home you control online, while GoDaddy Airo can help simplify getting a basic website up and running.

Think of it less as a marketing machine and more as proof: if someone hears about you, they have somewhere to go to see your work.

How do you ask someone to become a customer without making it awkward?

Make the ask specific and low-pressure.

Instead of sending a generic message saying, "Let me know if you need anything," try something tied to a real need: "I'm offering graphic design services to local businesses this month. Here's an example of my work and what's included."

You're not asking someone to believe in your entire future business. You're asking whether they have a specific problem you can solve.

That makes the conversation much easier-for you and for them.

What should you learn from your first five customers?

Your first customers aren't just revenue. They're research.

After each project, ask what almost stopped the person from hiring you. Was the price unclear? Was the offer confusing? Did they want to see more examples? Did they have concerns about timing?

Those answers can help you improve your offer before you try to reach more people.

Five customers can teach you more about your business than months of guessing what people might want.

Do you really need to become a salesperson?

Probably not in the way you're imagining.

You don't need to become the loudest person in the room, build a huge social following or master a complicated sales funnel. You need to make three things easy to understand: what you do, who it's for and why someone should trust you to do it.

Start with people one degree away from you. Show your work. Make a specific offer. Give people somewhere to verify that you're real. Then listen to what happens.

That's not about becoming someone you're not. It's about making it easier for the right people to say yes.

Should your first five customers need to be strangers?

If you're starting a business while you're in college, your first customers may already be closer than you think.

They could be a local restaurant that needs social content, a campus organization that needs design work or a friend-of-a-friend who needs help with something you already know how to do.

The goal isn't to prove that you can sell to everyone. It's to find five people who are willing to give you a chance.

Once you have those five, you'll have something more valuable than a sales script: experience, examples, feedback and proof that someone is willing to pay for what you can do.

What free tools are there for college students who are ready to start a business?

GoDaddy Empower is offering a free domain and access to website building tools for three years* to college students who are ready to launch a brand or start their business.

To learn more, visit www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good/empower.

*Offer only available in U.S. higher education institutions at this time.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

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Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/you-dont-need-to-be-good-at-sales-to-start-a-small-business-1227804