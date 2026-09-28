Tanmiah Food Company: Tanmiah Signs MoU with Tradewinds Berhad to Cooperate on Halal Protein Production, Processing and Distribution Across Malaysia and the Wider APAC Region

Signed at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2026, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes a framework for cooperation across halal protein production, importation, processing, branding, and distribution in Malaysia and the wider Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Marks a key milestone in Tanmiah's strategy to become the number one global halal sustainable healthy protein company by 2030, while creating opportunities to expand exports across APAC markets. Reinforces Tanmiah's ambition to build a global halal, sustainable, and healthy protein brand, supported by dual halal certification and rooted in strong local partnerships.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281, "Tanmiah"), one of the Kingdom's leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tradewinds (M) Berhad, a leading Malaysian food company, at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS).

The MoU sets out a framework for the two companies to cooperate on halal protein production, importation, processing, branding, and distribution across Malaysia and the wider APAC region. Through the partnership, Tanmiah aims to establish a direct presence in Malaysia and grow its exports to markets across the wider APAC region, meeting rising global demand from consumers of all backgrounds who choose halal as a trusted standard for quality, food safety, and animal welfare, while advancing its vision of becoming the leading global provider of halal, sustainable, and healthy protein.

Under the framework of the MoU, the two companies will explore a range of opportunities, including the export of Saudi-produced chicken products for which there is strong demand in Malaysia; joint investment in a Malaysian further-processing facility; leveraging Malaysia as a regional production and export hub to support APAC expansion; and the assessment of potential future investments across the poultry value chain, including farming, hatcheries, and poultry processing operations. In parallel, the two companies intend to develop a global halal, sustainable, and healthy protein brand, supported by dual halal certification.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tanmiah said: "This partnership marks an important step forward in our journey to become the leading global provider of halal, sustainable, and healthy protein. Malaysia is one of the most respected halal markets in the world and a natural gateway to the wider Asia-Pacific region, making it a strategic priority for Tanmiah's next phase of growth. Together with Tradewinds, we see a compelling opportunity to bring the quality and integrity of Saudi-produced halal protein to millions of consumers across the region, while laying the foundations of a truly global halal brand supported by dual certification. This ambition also directly supports Vision 2030's goals of growing Saudi non-oil exports and establishing the Kingdom as a leading exporter of high-value halal food products."

Dennis Foo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tradewinds (M) Berhad, said:

"This partnership brings together two organisations with complementary strengths and a shared vision for advancing halal excellence.

Malaysia's strong halal credentials, manufacturing capabilities and strategic access to regional markets make it an ideal platform for growth. Together with Tanmiah, we see significant potential to create new opportunities in halal food production, processing and exports while reinforcing Malaysia's position as a leading halal hub for Asia-Pacific."

As part of its MIHAS 2026 presence, Tanmiah shared a booth with Tradewinds, helping to build brand awareness and familiarity in the region ahead of the deeper commercial cooperation envisaged under the MoU. Visitors to the booth experienced Tanmiah's flagship product innovations first-hand through tasting sessions featuring its award-winning Frozen Breaded Chicken range and its Taste Secrets marinated chicken range, both recent winners at the Product of the Year (POY) Gulf Edition.

About Tanmiah Food Company:

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 163 farms as well as seven hatcheries, six feed mills, and four primary processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

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