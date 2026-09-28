EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

AI & Tech Companies Present Live and Take Investor Meetings at the October 1 Virtual Investor Conference



28.09.2026 / 16:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Live Presentations and Q&A Across Semiconductors, Data Centers, Battery Materials, AI-Driven Fintech, Retail Technology and Online Marketplaces Investors Can Request One-on-One Meetings With Presenting Management Teams NEW YORK, NY - September 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place online on Thursday, October 1, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. As the Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital highlights the conference and the presenting companies to a media network with a monthly audience of 330 million and a community of 1.7 million investors. Event details and presenting company profiles: https://b2idigital.com/otc-market-oct-1st-ai-and-tech-virtual-investor-conference . Register at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/150634/october-1-ai-tech-virtual-investor-conference . Request a meeting with management at https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/8f859f16-4064-4e8c-9bac-a8c73063cd37?token=aac5b3cd-90f3-40d6-ae55-ee8f8f2ae37f . Any registered investor can request a virtual meeting with the management team of a presenting company through the meeting link above. Infineon Technologies AG makes semiconductors for power systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), with products aimed at decarbonization and digitalization. Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. is rolling up Tier II and Tier III data centers that provide co-location and data center services to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses, with current markets in Vancouver, Ottawa and Perth. Blockmate Ventures Inc. is a venture builder that builds and supports early-stage businesses in AI, energy and digital infrastructure. First Phosphate Corp. is building a vertically integrated, mine-to-market supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in North America, serving energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security. Perpetuals.com Ltd. is a fintech company that pairs proprietary AI with regulated market infrastructure, offering a consumer trading and market prediction platform and white label trading services for partners. INEO Tech Corp., headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, builds connected entrance systems for retailers that combine electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud software for loss prevention, retail media and analytics. Articore Group Ltd., founded as Redbubble in 2006, owns and operates the online marketplaces Redbubble, TeePublic and Frankly Wearing and the creator storefront platform Dashery. Each company presents live for 30 minutes with audience Q&A. Replays will be available on the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "Everyone has an opinion on AI. Fewer have heard directly from the companies behind the chips, the data centers, the power and the battery materials that make it run, or the ones putting AI to work in a trading platform, a store or an online marketplace. On October 1 you get a live 30-minute presentation, then Q&A for what's really on your mind. You can follow that up with your own meeting, which I strongly encourage. Yes, the management teams who participate in the VIC genuinely want to talk to their investors and not just institutional. Don't miss this opportunity," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Presenting Companies as of September 27, 2026 (subject to change): Thursday, October 1 9:30 AM ET: Perpetuals.com Ltd. 10:00 AM ET: Articore Group Ltd. 10:30 AM ET: Infineon Technologies AG 11:00 AM ET: First Phosphate Corp. 11:30 AM ET: Blockmate Ventures Inc. 1:00 PM ET: Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. 1:30 PM ET: INEO Tech Corp. Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the AI & Tech Virtual Investor Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Virtual Investor Conferences and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Virtual Investor Conferences, in any capacity. Virtual Investor Conferences has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





28.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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