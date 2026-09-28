Annex North Design Opens in Burlington MA Offering Custom ADU and Home Drafting Plans

Annex North Design, a new residential drafting studio in Burlington, Massachusetts, measures every home in person and draws custom plans for ADUs, additions, remodels, conversions and permit sets for homeowners across eastern Massachusetts and the North Shore.

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Annex North Design, a residential drafting studio at 281 Cambridge St in Burlington, has opened to help homeowners across eastern Massachusetts plan accessory dwelling units (ADUs), additions, remodels and conversions with drawings built for their specific property.

The launch comes as more Massachusetts homeowners look at adding an ADU, after a state law that took effect in February 2025 began allowing one ADU by right on single-family lots across a majority of the state.

Founder Jenna Croteau handles every project personally, from the first site visit through the final drawing set. She measures the property as it stands today and draws a custom plan around it, so homeowners work with the same person who walked through their home from the first conversation to the finished plans.

"My favorite part of this job is sitting down with a homeowner and figuring out the smartest way to use the space they already have," says Jenna. "Sometimes that's a backyard cottage, and sometimes it's a basement or attic that was hiding in plain sight. When every square foot is working hard, the project usually costs less to build, too, so getting the plan right on paper is one of the best ways I can help someone make the most of their budget."

ADU design is the studio's core service, covering detached backyard cottages, attached units, in-law suites, and garage, basement and attic conversions. Annex North also draws additions such as bump-outs, second stories and dormers, kitchen, bath and whole-floor remodel plans, submission-ready permit drawing sets, and as-built drawings for homeowners planning a future project, meeting a permit requirement, or preparing for a sale or refinance.

The studio takes small projects too. Homeowners who have already settled on a design and just need a clean drawing set are welcome.

Annex North Design serves Burlington and surrounding communities, including Winchester, Lexington, Reading, Woburn and Arlington. Its service area extends west to Concord, Weston and Wellesley, north through the Merrimack Valley to Andover and Newburyport, and across the North Shore. Homeowners interested in ADU design in Burlington and nearby towns can schedule a site visit online or by calling (781) 265-2535.

About Annex North Design

Annex North Design is a residential drafting studio based in Burlington, Massachusetts. It creates custom plans for ADUs, additions, remodels, conversions and permit sets, starting every project with an in-person site measurement.

Media Contact

Organization: Annex North Design

Contact Person Name: Jenna Croteau

Website: https://annexnorth.com

Email: hello@wemarketma.com

Contact Number: +17812652535

Address: 281 Cambridge St

City: Burlington

State: Massachusetts

Country: United States

SOURCE: Annex North Design

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/annex-north-design-opens-in-burlington-ma-offering-custom-adu-and-1227776