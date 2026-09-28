Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Cantech Letter (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a technology publication focused on capital markets, is pleased to announce the speaker lineup at its 2026 Cantech Investment Conference, taking place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON. The conference brings together Canada's leading technology companies, emerging startups, and members of the investment community, providing a key forum for discussion on sector trends, growth strategies, and market opportunities.

This year's conference will feature three panel discussions moderated by industry experts. Leading analysts, fund managers and Canadian technology executives will examine the key trends, challenges and investment opportunities shaping the sector.



Featured Panels and Speakers at the 2026 Cantech Investment Conference:



8:15 am Breakfast Panel - "Buy, Sell, Hold": Analyst Top Picks



This panel features top innovation sectors picks from notable equity analysts.

Moderator: Pardeep Sangha, President of Angad Capital

Panel:

Gianluca Tucci, Haywood Securities

Rob Goff, Ventum Capital Markets

Tania Armstrong-Whitworth, Canaccord Genuity



12:10 pm Lunch Panel #1 - "Will AI eat Software?"



In August of 2011, Marc Andreessen penned an article called "Why Software is Eating the World." He argued that, far from being a "dangerous new bubble", the opposite was true.



"We believe that many of the prominent new Internet companies are building real, high-growth, high-margin, highly defensible businesses," he wrote.



Fifteen years later, with an historic run of the Nasdaq reaching dizzying new heights, Andreessen's thesis has been cemented. Today, however, a new foe has emerged on the horizon, and it has some worried that software itself will be eaten.



Does the rise of Artificial Intelligence spell the end of Software? Our panel discusses.



Moderator: Frazer House, Partner at BLG

Panel:

Richard Tse, National Bank Financial

Martin Toner, ATB Cormark Capital Market

Amir Javidan, WELLSTAR



12:50 pm Lunch Panel #2 - Buy Side Top Picks

This panel features the top innovation sectors picks from three notable funds.

Moderator: Martin Toner, ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Panel:

Jesse Gamble, Donville Kent Asset Management

Evan Weiser, WZR Capital

Jerome Hass, Lightwater Partners



About Cantech Letter



For sixteen years, Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the technology and diversified industries sectors.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.



Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements



All information presented in all forms at the Cantech Investment Conference or in press releases, videos, emails, or otherwise posted on our website, and the Cantech Investment Conference or YouTube channel (the "Media") is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cantech Media, Cantech Letter and the Cantech Investment Conference, and their representatives ("our," "us," and "we") are not licensed brokers, broker/dealers, market makers, investment bankers, investment advisers, analysts, or underwriters.



Any presentation on or at any of our Media is for informational purposes only and we do not recommend any company that may appear or present in any capacity on or at any of our Media. A company's actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements or presentation on or at any of our Media. Information within presentations or communications may contain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated.



We receive cash compensation from presenters, sponsors, and participants who utilize our Media. We do not receive compensation for, and do not engage in, providing advice, making recommendations, issuing reports, or furnishing analyses on any of the companies, securities, strategies, or information presented.



We may buy and sell securities in any company mentioned and may profit in the event those securities rise in value. There are risks involved in any investment. We are not analysts and investing in securities is for individuals with high risk tolerance and not for the general public. We recommend you consult with a professional investment adviser, broker, or legal counsel before purchasing or selling any securities referenced on or at any of our Media.



For Further information:

Nick Waddell

CEO and Founder

Cantech Letter

nick@cantechletter.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316306