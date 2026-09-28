Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, and Lesha Bank LLC (Public), today announced an agreement for the sale and purchase of a portfolio of 33 aircraft. The transaction comprises a diversified portfolio of commercial aircraft on lease to 25 airlines globally.

The transaction represents a significant milestone in the development of the relationship between Avolon and Lesha Bank. It also demonstrates the depth of institutional capital seeking exposure to leased aircraft and the continued strength of demand for high-quality aviation assets. Following completion, the portfolio will be managed by Lesha Aviation Services, bringing the Bank's total managed fleet to more than 75 aircraft.

Andy Cronin, Chief Executive Officer of Avolon, commented:

"We are pleased to partner with Lesha Bank on this significant transaction. Aircraft trading is a core part of Avolon's strategy, enabling us to actively manage our portfolio, realise value and recycle capital. This agreement reflects the continued strength of investor demand for aviation assets and the scale and capabilities of Avolon's global platform."

Mr Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lesha Bank, said:

"This acquisition reflects the disciplined approach we have taken to building scale in aviation leasing. Adding a portfolio of this calibre, with established lessees and a strong technology mix, reinforces the resilience and long-term earnings profile we are targeting across our Shari'a-compliant aviation portfolio. Managed through Lesha Aviation Services, we expect this portfolio to deliver stable, diversified returns for years to come."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft, as of 30 June 2026. www.avolon.aero

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089