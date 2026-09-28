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WKN: 932461 | ISIN: INE860A01027 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 17:12 Uhr
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HCLSoftware to Acquire Robotiq.ai, Strengthening Enterprise Agentic Automation

Acquisition adds enterprise RPA capabilities to HCL UnO Agentic, strengthening end-to-end orchestration across AI agents and enterprise applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), the software business division of HCLTech, today announced its intent to acquire Robotiq.ai, a provider of Enterprise Robotic Process Automation ("RPA") platform, based in Zagreb, Croatia.

HCLSoftware is seeing growing enterprise demand for AI systems that not only reason but execute work reliably across complex business environments. Robotiq.ai adds enterprise RPA capabilities that allow AI-driven workflows to automate tasks in applications where APIs are unavailable or insufficient, extending HCL UnO Agentic's orchestration capabilities from decision-making to execution.

Robotiq.ai's RPA platform is used in large banks, insurance groups and telecom providers and is built with ISO-certified security, audit logs, and flexible deployment options making the platform reliable and secure.

"Enterprises are looking beyond AI experimentation toward production-scale automation that is secure, governed and reliable," said Kalyan Kumar, President, HCLSoftware. "Robotiq.ai strengthens HCL UnO Agentic by combining orchestration with enterprise-grade execution, helping customers confidently deploy and scale agentic AI across their operations."

"We built Robotiq.ai on a simple belief: automation should be useful, fast to deploy, and reliable in production," said Darko Jovišic, CEO & Co-founder, Robotiq.ai. "Joining HCLSoftware gives our technology the enterprise reach, scale, and platform. Together with HCLSoftware, customers get automation that doesn't stop at the task - it becomes part of an orchestrated, governed process across the entire enterprise."

The acquisition is expected to close in November 2026.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation, dedicated to powering the Digital+ economy. We develop, market, sell and support transformative solutions that combine and integrate experience, data, and operations, delivering on a bold, AI-driven vision of the Digital+ future. Built on a rich heritage of pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to customer success, we deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. Our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity and social responsibility guide everything we do. HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations including majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. To learn more, visit hcl-software.com.

For further details, please contact:

Jeremy McNeive, HCLSoftware
jeremy.mcneive@hcl-software.com

Ashutosh Sharma, HCLTech
ashutosh.sharma@hcltech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hclsoftware-to-acquire-robotiqai-strengthening-enterprise-agentic-automation-302891642.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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