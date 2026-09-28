Wakeman Launches AI Answering Service for Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical Contractors

Wakeman has launched an AI answering service for US home-services contractors. It answers the calls a shop cannot pick up in the business's own name, records the job details and sends them to the owner by text, with plans from $149 a month.

DOVER, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Wakeman, a product of Fabricate, LLC, has launched an AI answering service built for plumbing, HVAC, electrical, roofing and restoration contractors in the United States. The service, available at wakeman.ai, answers the calls a contractor's team cannot pick up, in the business's own name, and sends the owner the details of each job by text.

An AI receptionist built around how trades businesses take calls

Small contractors often take calls from a job site, a roof or a crawl space, and many calls arrive in the evening or at weekends. Industry call data from Invoca for 2026 shows that about 48% of calls to home-service businesses do not reach a person. Wakeman is designed to answer those calls.

When a call is forwarded to Wakeman, the AI receptionist greets the caller with the name of the business, states that it is an AI and that the call is recorded, and asks the questions a trained dispatcher would ask: what the problem is, where the property is and how soon the caller needs help. It confirms the service address, then texts the job to the owner or the technician on call. Calls that the business has marked as urgent are passed to the on-call phone while the caller is still on the line, together with the steps the business has written in advance.

Set up for plumbing, HVAC and electrical shops

Wakeman has a separate setup for each trade. The plumbing answering service setup asks about leaks, water heaters and drains. The HVAC answering service setup asks about heating, cooling and equipment, and the electrical setup asks about power, panels and wiring. The service can also work as an after-hours answering service, answering only when the shop is closed, or as overflow during the working day.

Contractors keep their existing business number and forward unanswered calls to Wakeman, which can be undone with a single dial code. For shops that use Jobber, Wakeman can place booked jobs into the Jobber schedule once the owner switches booking on. Every call is recorded and summarized so the owner can review it, and calls identified as spam are blocked and are not billed.

"Contractors run their business from the truck, and the phone often rings when their hands are full," said Aaron Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Wakeman. "We built Wakeman to answer those calls the way a good dispatcher would, in the shop's own name, and to give the owner a clear job they can act on as soon as they are free."

Pricing and availability

Wakeman is available now across the United States. Plans start at $149 a month for after-hours answering, with a Front Desk plan at $349 a month and a Dispatch plan at $829 a month for larger shops. Every plan includes a 14-day free trial with no card required. As part of the launch, the first ten plumbing, HVAC and electrical shops that apply can use the Front Desk plan free for 60 days, with setup done together with the Wakeman team.

Contractors can hear an example call and start a free trial at wakeman.ai.

About Wakeman

Wakeman (wakeman.ai) is an AI answering service and AI receptionist for home-services contractors, including plumbers, HVAC companies, electricians, roofers and restoration businesses. It answers calls in the business's name, records the details of each job, sends them to the owner by text and can book jobs into Jobber. Wakeman is a product of Fabricate, LLC, based in Dover, Delaware.

Media Contact

Organization: Wakeman

Contact Person Name: Aaron Smith

Website: https://wakeman.ai

Email: aaron@wakeman.ai

Contact Number: +17755102241

Address: 1111B S Governors Ave STE 39501, Dover, DE 19904

City: Dover

State: Delaware

Country: United States

SOURCE: Wakeman

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wakeman-launches-ai-answering-service-for-plumbing-hvac-and-electrical-1227780