eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading provider of AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process management services, today announced key highlights from its Investor Day, held earlier this month in Mumbai, India.

At the event, eClerx leadership discussed the company's strategy, growth opportunities, and the evolving role of AI in transforming enterprise operations. eClerx outlined its strategic priorities, including cross-selling, strengthening adjacent verticals, and new micro-verticals.

"With 13 quarters of sequential growth behind us and new opportunities ahead of us, eClerx today is at an inflection point," said Kapil Jain, MD CEO of eClerx. "Increasingly we are partnering differently with clients, reimagining how AI is leveraged to drive greater productivity and agility. Over the last few years, we have strengthened our core capabilities and are building scale to turn AI into a meaningful driver of value for our clients.

During Investor Day, eClerx leadership discussed the company's strategic priorities and the opportunities ahead across its key markets and industry verticals. Key themes included:

The four pillars of eClerx's AI capabilities: eClerx highlighted its approach, combining AI-led operations, client transformation, solution-embedded products, and employee enablement, is powering its operationalized AI capabilities. Demo videos showcased how the agentic capabilities of eClerx's proprietary technologies are making a difference across workflows.

Product and capability showcase: Several sessions outlined how eClerx is incorporating AI into its own workflows and offerings, using proprietary platforms such as ComplianceManager, M360, FinOps, and Roboworx CogniFlows to create new ways of delivering impact. Leaders discussed the importance of investments in training, upskilling, and capabilities leadership, and building partnerships with key players in data, technology, and frontier AI.

Opportunities for growth across key markets: Leadership highlighted how focused strategies such as cross-sell and growing new adjacent verticals are creating opportunities, emphasizing the headroom across eClerx's core industry segments, including financial services, digital marketing, and media and telecom.

The day ended with a presentation on eClerx's financial performance and investments, followed by a Q&A session, where attendees had the opportunity to clarify questions with the company's leaders.

Srinivasan Nadadhur, CFO of eClerx, said, "We have delivered a strong and consistent performance, supported by healthy demand, resilient client relationships, and disciplined execution. Our focus remains on financial prudence, while scaling growth opportunities and strengthening the operating leverage of the business."

To access presentations from leaders at Investor Day, visit here: https://eclerx.com/investor-relations/

About eClerx

eClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media entertainment, luxury, retail fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 22,000 employees, serving clients globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Prathibha Das

Head-Brand Corporate Marketing

Prathibha.das@eclerx.com