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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 17:24 Uhr
204 Leser
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Londoners Face a 21-Year Wait to Save for a House Deposit Alone, New Checkmyfile Research Finds

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A person saving alone in London could face a 21-year wait to build a 10% house deposit, according to Checkmyfile.

The research analysed local earnings, living costs and property prices across major UK towns and cities to estimate saving times for a house deposit, wedding, car deposit and holiday.

London buyers face the longest wait

Hull recorded an estimated saving time of 6.3 years for a solo buyer. With an average property price of £170,350, a 10% deposit would require just over £17,000.

Stoke-on-Trent recorded a similar timeline of around 6.3 years, followed by Aberdeen at 6.5 years.

In London, an average property price of £729,318 puts a 10% deposit at almost £73,000. Reaching that target could take approximately 21 years.

Brighton followed at 17.3 years and Reading at 15.1 years. A solo saver in London could therefore spend almost 15 years longer building a deposit than someone in Hull.

Two incomes could halve the timeline

For couples contributing equally, the estimated deposit saving time falls to approximately 3.1 years in Hull and 10.5 years in London.

Even with two people saving, buyers in the capital could still wait longer than solo buyers in more affordable locations.

Weddings, holidays and cars reveal similar gaps

For a £22,000 wedding, Barnsley and Aberdeen recorded estimated saving times of 5.3 years on one income, followed by Wigan at 5.7 years.

In Barnsley, equal contributions from two people could reduce the wait to approximately 2.6 years. Someone saving alone in London could need 12.5 years, compared with 12.3 years in Bristol.

Saving £3,500 for a holiday could take around 10 months in Barnsley or Aberdeen, compared with two years in London.

For a £3,000 car deposit, Barnsley, Aberdeen and Wigan recorded timelines of around nine months, while Londoners could need approximately 1.7 years.

Natalie Vos, Marketing Manager at Checkmyfile, said:

"People often think of salary as the biggest factor determining how quickly they can reach major financial goals, but what really matters is how much money is left after essential costs each month."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/londoners-face-a-21-year-wait-to-save-for-a-house-deposit-alone-new-checkmyfile-research-finds-302891657.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.