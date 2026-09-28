EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-25 September 2026



28-Sep-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 28 September 2026 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-25 September 2026 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").



The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 11 September 2026, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.



The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 21.09.2026 NL0000235190 195,000 194.4841 XPAR & XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 22.09.2026 NL0000235190 195,000 195.0756 XPAR & XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 23.09.2026 NL0000235190 195,000 194.5349 XPAR & XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 24.09.2026 NL0000235190 195,000 193.9443 XPAR & XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 25.09.2026 NL0000235190 195,000 191.7101 XPAR & XETA TOTAL 975,000 193.9498

Further information about the Company's share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com Philippe Gmerek

Airbus

+33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27

philippe.gmerek@airbus.com







End of Inside Information



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