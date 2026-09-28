Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - The British Columbia Environment Industry Association (BCEIA) and the Environmental Managers Association (EMA) of BC are proud to partner once again to present the fourth annual Emerging Professionals event on November 25, 2026, as part of Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX).

Following three sold-out events, this year's event is moving to a larger Vancouver venue, creating a highly accessible opportunity for more emerging professionals, students, mentors and environmental leaders from across British Columbia to connect, build relationships and engage with the broader environmental community.

Launched in 2022 by former BCEIA Board Member & Business Development Chair Esma Al-Autman alongside former EMA of BC Vice President of Marketing Andrea Rivers, both emerging professionals themselves at the time, the event grew from a shared desire to create stronger connections between those building their careers and BC's established environmental community.

For 2026, BCEIA and EMA of BC have welcomed Al-Autman back through Esma Creative Marketing Inc. to lead event strategy and programming as the initiative enters its next stage of growth. This year also marks the event's first inclusion in Canada Climate Week Xchange.

"The growth of this event over the past four years shows us that emerging professionals are looking for meaningful opportunities to become part of the broader environmental community," said John Hibbard, President of BCEIA. "We are excited to build on what has been created, expand the event this year and bring our communities together through Canada Climate Week Xchange."

BCEIA and EMA of BC bring complementary professional communities to the collaboration. BCEIA connects BC's environment industry through networking, education, advocacy and professional development, while EMA of BC provides a forum for environmental professionals to exchange knowledge, experiences and lessons learned.

"Strong environmental work depends on collaboration and the exchange of knowledge across disciplines and career stages," said Bryan Shaw, President of EMA of BC. "Bringing our communities together creates an opportunity to invest in those relationships early and help emerging professionals build connections that can stay with them throughout their careers."

Now in its fourth year, the Emerging Professionals event continues to create an accessible space for the next generation of environmental professionals to build their networks, learn from established leaders and become more connected to BC's environmental community. With BCEIA and EMA of BC partnering once again and the event joining CCWX for the first time, the 2026 edition represents an exciting next chapter for the program.

Event Details

BCEIA & EMA of BC Emerging Professionals Event

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

6:00-9:00 p.m.

Bae Side False Creek, Vancouver, BC

Registration opens on October 9, 2026. Visit the BCEIA Events Calendar webpage to register and check back for updates: https://bceia.com/events/calendar/id=201&wid=1601&cid=1941

About BCEIA

The British Columbia Environment Industry Association (BCEIA) is a non-profit organization that connects and supports BC's environment industry through networking, education, advocacy and professional development, fostering collaboration and strengthening the environmental sector.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315446