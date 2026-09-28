Strategic plan fully on track

Data center roadmap unveiled, leveraging Legrand's unique positioning and portfolio

2030 sales and profitability ambitions upgraded driven by energy digital transition

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) is hosting a Capital Markets Day in Singapore alongside Data Centre World Asia on September 29, 2026, webcast live.

The event includes a complete presentation of Legrand's roadmap and upgraded 2030 ambitions, with a specific focus on its data center strategy and technology offering.

I. Legrand's strategic roadmap

Benoît Coquart, Chief Executive Officer, will present how Legrand has exceeded the commitments presented at its 2024 Capital Markets Day in terms of growth and profitability, as well as Legrand's global strategic roadmap through 2030, designed around three focus areas: data centers (32% of sales1), energy transition the second growth pillar of the Group directly tied to electrification (22% of sales1) and essential infrastructures for buildings (46% of sales2

This roadmap is built around a large addressable market, strong leadership positions and favorable megatrends including digitalization and the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers, electrification and structural needs in buildings while leveraging the Group's unique growth engines: innovation, customer experience, pricing, and disciplined acquisitions.

II. Data center strategy and roadmap

Legrand has substantially strengthened its data center position, which will reach more than €3 billion of sales in 2026, supported by strong organic growth, targeted acquisitions and one of the industry's most comprehensive offerings, covering3 critical power (35% of sales), physical compute infrastructure (25%), compute infrastructure monitoring, management and control (25%), advanced cooling (5%) and testing and lifecycle services (10%).

1 Based on H1 2026 sales split 2 Based on H1 2026 sales split Including digital lifestyles 3 Based on FY 2025 sales split

The presentations will highlight the structural transformation of the data center market, driven by AI workloads, rising rack densities, accelerated time to operations, new power architectures, and will show how Legrand's open architecture philosophy, integration expertise, specialist solutions and global delivery scale address customers' most critical needs.

Legrand will in particular unveil its vision for the transition toward Low Voltage Direct Current (LVDC) architectures, and its comprehensive roadmap designed to enable the next generation of AI data centers at gigawatt scale.

The agenda will include:

a data center strategy presentation by Brian DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Legrand North Central America, focused on market trends, customer needs and Legrand's growth opportunities,

by Brian DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Legrand North Central America, focused on market trends, customer needs and Legrand's growth opportunities, a technology keynote by Blandine Antoine, Executive Vice President Products and Technology, and Rebecca Gilstrap, Data Center Strategy and Products Senior Director, showcasing Legrand's differentiated solutions from chip to grid, and unveiling numerous new benchmark offerings to be launched in the coming quarters,

by Blandine Antoine, Executive Vice President Products and Technology, and Rebecca Gilstrap, Data Center Strategy and Products Senior Director, showcasing Legrand's differentiated solutions from chip to grid, and unveiling numerous new benchmark offerings to be launched in the coming quarters, a Malaysia business case by Achraf Hegazy, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia and Jason Lim, Co-Managing Director of Linkk Busway Systems, illustrating Legrand's ability to build a strong regional data center platform in a very fast-growing geography, combining local manufacturing, engineering expertise, project execution and recent acquisitions.

III. Upgraded 2030 ambitions1

Franck Lemery, Chief Financial Officer, will then detail Legrand's upgraded 2030 ambitions, comprising, over 2027-2030:

Organic sales growth with a CAGR of +6% to +8% complemented by a yearly scope effect from acquisitions of around +5% on average, and divestments over the period representing €0.5 billion to €1.0 billion of sales,

complemented by a yearly from acquisitions of on average, and divestments over the period representing €0.5 billion to €1.0 billion of sales, Adjusted operating margin of 21% to 22% of sales on average, after acquisitions and including restructuring expenses,

on average, after acquisitions and including restructuring expenses, Free cash flow of 13% to 15% of sales on average, with cash conversion above 100%, on average,

on average, with cash conversion above 100%, on average, Capital allocation will remain disciplined, with around 60% of free cash flow dedicated to acquisitions on average, an attractive dividend policy of around 50% net income payout, and selective share buybacks. The Group will target a leverage ratio of 1.5x to 2.5x net debt to EBITDA, consistent with its value-creating growth strategy and financial discipline.

A link to the webcast can be found on Legrand's website at Capital Markets Day 2026 Legrand (www.legrand.com), where all presented documents will be available after the end of the event.

1 Assuming no major macroeconomic disruption

KEY FINANCIAL DATES 2026 nine-month results

"Quiet period1" starts November 5, 2026

: October 6, 2026 2026 annual results

"Quiet period1" starts February 10, 2027

: January 11, 2027

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and data center markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Legrand's financial situation as well as certain sustainability issues relevant to its activities, which are not historical data. Although Legrand considers these statements to be based on reasonable hypothesis and assumptions at the time of publication of this document, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied herein.

Details on risks are provided in the most recent version of Legrand Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, AMF), which is available on-line on the websites of both AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Legrand (www.legrand.com).

Investors and holders of Legrand securities are reminded that no forward-looking statement contained in this press release is or should be construed as a promise or a guarantee of actual results by Legrand or anyone else which are liable to differ significantly. Therefore, such statements should be used with caution taking into account their inherent uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only valid on the date of its publication. Subject to applicable regulations. Legrand does not undertake to update these statements to reflect events, information or circumstances occurring after the date of publication of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand securities in any jurisdiction.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260928745310/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com



PRESS RELATIONS

Delphine CAMILLERI (Legrand)

+33 5 55 06 70 15

delphine.camilleri@legrand.com