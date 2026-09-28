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WKN: A2DR6B | ISIN: SE0009888738 | Ticker-Symbol: BOK
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 17:35
12,990 Euro
+0,62 % +0,080
Branche
Internet
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1-Jahres-Chart
BOOZT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOZT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,27013,93022:34
13,40013,80018:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 17:35 Uhr
147 Leser
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Boozt AB: Boozt upgrades full year outlook following strong third quarter

Boozt AB today announces preliminary Q3 2026 financial results and upgrades its financial outlook for the full year 2026.

Strong AW26 trading and further growth acceleration
The initial performance of the Autumn/Winter 2026 trading has been strong with momentum from the first half-year accelerating further into Q3. Favorable weather conditions in September may have front-loaded the AW26 trading compared to last year.

Based on preliminary results, growth in Q3 2026 is expected to be 16-17% in SEK and 16% in constant currency. All categories and major markets delivered double-digit growth in the quarter. The preliminary adjusted EBIT margin for Q3 2026 is approximately 5.5% (Q3 2025: 4.0%). For the first nine months of 2026, revenue growth is expected to be around 11% in constant currency.

The Q3 2026 interim financial report will be published on 3 November 2026 and will include a full financial review of the quarter.

Upgraded outlook for 2026
Based on the performance in Q3, Boozt upgrades its full year financial outlook for 2026. Revenue growth is now expected to be 9-12% in constant currency (previously 7-11%). The adjusted EBIT margin guidance is raised to 6.5-7.0% (previously 6.0-6.8%).


Updated outlook FY 2026Previous outlook FY 2026Reported FY 2025
Constant currency growth9-12%7-11%3%
Adjusted EBIT margin6.5-7.0%6.0-6.8%5.7%

Assuming exchange rates remain at current levels for the remainder of 2026, FX is expected to have a small positive impact both on the net revenue growth and on the adjusted EBIT margin for the full year.

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Thorstholm Jensen /Investor Relations / Phone: +45 30 50 44 02 / Email: matj@boozt.com
Ask Kirkeskov Riis / Media Relations / Phone: +45 53 62 54 60 / Email: askr@boozt.com

This information is information that Boozt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-28 17:35 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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