Title Resources Group Appoints Brian Ruzycki as Chief Technology Officer

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, today announced the appointment of Brian Ruzycki as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this new position, Ruzycki will oversee TRG's technology organization.

"The addition of a Chief Technology Officer is an important milestone for TRG, strengthening executive leadership in technology, governance and innovation," said Kevin Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Title Resources Group. "Brian brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, operational discipline and technical expertise to our organization and will play a key role in helping us leverage technology to better serve customers and support employees."

Ruzycki joins TRG with more than 20 years of technology leadership experience spanning mortgage lending, servicing, capital markets, fintech, cloud-based subscription software (SaaS) and real estate technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at MAXEX, where he led the company's technology platform, cloud infrastructure strategy and artificial intelligence initiatives. Prior to MAXEX, Ruzycki held senior technology leadership roles with RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC, Homeowners Financial Group, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Carrington Mortgage Holdings and Xome.

"I'm excited to join TRG and work alongside such a talented team," said Ruzycki. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping the organization continue to evolve and innovate."

Ruzycki holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University, has completed executive leadership training through the Center for Creative Leadership and serves as a mentor in the University of Texas at Dallas MBA Mentorship Program.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters. Since inception, we have delivered knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions to a growing network of title insurance agents, including affiliate partners - Anywhere Real Estate, Inc., a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), Lennar (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: OPEN) - and a large network of strong independent agents. As a Great Place to Work®-certified company, we believe our employees are our greatest asset. Through their expertise and our ongoing investment in technology, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences and providing trusted solutions customers can count on in every real estate transaction. For more information, visit www.trguw.com.

SOURCE Title Resources Group