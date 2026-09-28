Kam Facial Plastic Surgery: Dr. Joanna Kam Explains Why Some Facial Concerns Go Deeper Than the Skin

New Jersey facial plastic surgeon discusses how bone and cartilage, not skin alone, shape what patients see in the mirror.

VOORHEES, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Dr. Joanna Kam , a board-certified otolaryngologist and fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon, is sharing her perspective on a question many patients bring to her office: why a feature still bothers them after years of skincare, injectables, and other surface-level treatments. Her answer is that the skin is often not the source of the concern. In many cases, the underlying bone and cartilage determine what a person sees, and addressing those structures is the work of surgery. Dr. Kam sees patients at Kam Facial Plastic Surgery in Voorhees and Sewell, New Jersey.

Dr. Joanna Kam is board-certified and fellowship-trained in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Skin Matters, But Skin Is Not Everything

Patients often arrive with a good routine and healthy skin, yet a specific feature continues to draw their attention. Dr. Kam explains that skin quality and facial structure are two separate things, and improving one does not change the other.

"Unfortunately, good skin doesn't fix structural issues because skin matters, but skin isn't everything," she says. "Sometimes the issues that we see in the mirror are caused by deeper structures. So for example, in a rhinoplasty, it could be a bony or cartilaginous bump that's causing the issue or an asymmetry of cartilage rather than a skin one."

This distinction shapes how she evaluates every patient. Rather than treating the surface, she works to identify the source of the concern and then builds a surgical plan around that person's specific anatomy and goals. In her practice, that process starts with a physical examination and a conversation about what the patient has noticed and what they hope to change.

How Structure Shapes the Nose

Rhinoplasty is the clearest example of a procedure that works below the skin. The shape of the nose is determined by nasal bones, the cartilage of the bridge and tip, and the septum that divides the nasal passages. A hump on the bridge, a drooping or bulbous tip, a crooked profile, or nostrils that appear uneven all trace back to these structures. Skin drapes over them and can soften or reveal their contours, but it does not create them.

During rhinoplasty, Dr. Kam lifts the tissue covering the nose, reshapes the bone, and adjusts or supports the cartilage. When more support is needed, she may use cartilage from the septum or another area. Because rhinoplasty is a structural procedure, it can also address breathing problems caused by a deviated septum or nasal valve collapse, which non-surgical options cannot reach. Dr. Kam's background in otolaryngology gives her training in both the appearance and the function of the nose, and she considers both when planning surgery.

Structural Concerns Around the Eyes

The same principle applies elsewhere on the face. Dr. Kam points to upper blepharoplasty, or upper eyelid surgery, as a procedure that people tend to overlook because the concern is often described in vague terms, such as looking tired.

"Upper blepharoplasty is really underrated for somebody that feels like their eyes look tired no matter how much they sleep," she says. "They might notice there's nowhere for me to put my makeup on. I can put my eyeliner, my eyeshadow on, but it just disappears. They might notice there's this extra flap of skin on top of their eyelid that's really crowding the eyes, making their eyes look tired."

She describes the procedure plainly. "It's really about removing a strip of excess skin on each eyelid and sewing that back up and just hiding that incision right in the crease. When done right, we don't really see the scar. You only ever see the scar when the eyelid is closed."

Choosing Between Surgery and Injectables

Dr. Kam is careful to note that identifying a structural concern does not automatically mean surgery is the right step. Non-surgical treatments have a defined role in her practice, and the decision depends on the nature of the concern and what the patient wants from the result.

"There is a time and there's a place for filler, for Botox, for other injectables compared to surgery," she says. "I think it's just dependent on what you're looking for. Are you looking for a forever result or are you looking for a temporary result? Do you have dynamic lines? Lines that are only there when you move or lines that are there all the time? How old are you and what's the problem? I think there's a place for everything. I think it's just about choosing the right procedure for the right patient."

Preparing for a Structural Procedure

Because surgery on deeper structures involves a longer recovery than an injectable appointment, Dr. Kam encourages patients to plan for it before the day of the procedure.

"If I could give any patient one piece of advice before surgery, I would say invest in yourself," she says. "You're making a big time investment, a financial investment to do something together. We're going through this project together, and I want you to invest in yourself. Make sure you've taken the time off from work, from school, so that you can invest in your recovery. Make sure that you have the things at home, the food that you need, the nutritional support, the bedding that you'll need to support yourself through this journey."

About Dr. Joanna Kam and Kam Facial Plastic Surgery

Joanna Kam, MD is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and completed a fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. She completed her residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and earned her medical degree at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Her practice, Kam Facial Plastic Surgery, focuses exclusively on the face and offers rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facelift, brow lift, neck lift, lip lift, skin cancer reconstruction, and non-surgical treatments including Botox, fillers, and laser skin resurfacing. Prospective patients can contact the practice to schedule a consultation at either office, and Dr. Kam shares educational content on Instagram .

Kam Facial Plastic Surgery Locations in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ

Dr. Kam evaluates patients at both offices, and consultations for rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and other procedures can be scheduled at either location.

Voorhees Office:

1605 East Evesham Road, Suite 202

Voorhees Township, NJ 08043

856-565-2903

Sewell Office:

570 Egg Harbor Road, Suite B2-B

Sewell, NJ 08080

856-565-2903

Contact Information:

Dr. Joanna Kam

Kam Facial Plastic Surgery

856-565-2903

SOURCE: Kam Facial Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-joanna-kam-explains-why-some-facial-concerns-go-deeper-than-the-s-1227222