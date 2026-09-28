Protiviti: Matt Fitzpatrick Wins FedEx Open de France; Becomes First Englishman to Win Four Tournaments in Single Season

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti Golf Brand Ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick continued his strong performance with a victory at the FedEx Open de France at Le Golf National. Fitzpatrick completed rounds of 65-64-65-70 (-20). This marks Matt Fitzpatrick's fourth win of the season, the 15th professional win of his career, and 11th on the DP World Tour.

To commemorate Fitzpatrick's win, Protiviti donated 25,000 meals through its Birdies for Meals campaign, bringing the program's total to 1,010,000 meals donated since its launch in 2021. Fitzpatrick has earned 162,000 meals this season alone, helping the program surpass the one-million-meal milestone and provide meaningful support to people in need.

"We are incredibly proud of Matt. Winning the FedEx Open de France is a testament to the talent, preparation and resilience that define elite performance. As Matt's official performance data partner, we're proud to combine his world-class talent with data, human expertise, AI and technology to help him prepare and perform at his best," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti's president and CEO. "This win also marks an incredible milestone off the course: with 25,000 additional meals from Matt's victory, Birdies for Meals will reach 1 million meals delivered. We're proud to celebrate this achievement and the impact we've created together."

As Matt Fitzpatrick's Official Performance Data Partner, Protiviti collaborates closely with Matt and his coaching team to enhance performance through advanced analytics and technology. By leveraging Microsoft technologies, Protiviti has developed a custom analytics platform, tailored dashboards, and a mobile application that streamline data collection and deliver real-time, shot-level insights. These tools enable more informed, data-driven decision-making across practice and competition, helping identify trends, refine preparation, and improve consistency. Learn more at www.protiviti.com/golf-data.

"Seeing Matt achieve this level of success has been incredibly rewarding for our team. We've built a tailored performance solution that combines artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and emerging technologies to help Matt, his caddie and coaches prepare strategically for every tournament. It's the same philosophy we bring to our clients every day-using data-driven insights to solve complex challenges, improve performance and create lasting competitive advantage," said Nick Ciafardini, Associate Director, Innovation for Protiviti.

"This has been one of the most rewarding seasons of my career. Every tournament presents a new challenge, and my team and I are always looking for ways to prepare better. Having access to the insights Protiviti provides has become an important part of that process - another tool that helps us make informed decisions and gives us confidence going into each week. To have this win also help Birdies for Meals reach 1 million meals delivered makes it even more special. I'm proud to be part of something that turns moments on the golf course into meaningful impact off it," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick built a five-stroke lead heading into the final round and held off a late challenge to secure a three-stroke victory. After a grinding start, he showed impressive patience and scrambling, making 12 consecutive pars before birdieing the 13th to regain his cushion. He then played some of his best golf of the week down the stretch, closing with a 1-under 70 and finishing at 20-under.

Other notable Fitzpatrick wins include the 2015 British Masters, 2016 Nordea Masters, the 2016, 2020, and 2025 DP World Tour Championships. On the PGA Tour, Fitzpatrick also won the 2022 U.S. Open, RBC Heritage (2023 & 2026) and the 2026 Valspar Championship. He has been a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020.

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti?

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps clients transform and protect their businesses, and respond to planned and unexpected events. Through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms deliver deep expertise and tailored capabilities across technology, artificial intelligence, data, operations, finance, legal, compliance, HR, marketing, digital, risk, and internal audit - enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, navigate risks and safeguard what matters most.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list since 2015, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/matt-fitzpatrick-wins-fedex-open-de-france-becomes-first-englishman-to-win-four-tournaments-in-single-season-302891709.html