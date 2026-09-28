RL Remodeling Marks Two Decades of Family-Style Building in Los Angeles as Demand Drives Expansion Across Southern California

RL Remodeling, a family-run Los Angeles design-build contractor founded in 2006, is expanding across Southern California on the strength of community referrals and repeat clients. One of the early pioneers of ADUs in LA, the company credits its growth to a diverse, long-tenured team that is trained in-house with monthly follow-up sessions, hands-on owner involvement in every project, and an office culture where everyone knows each client by name. From its Los Angeles roots, RL Remodeling now serves the greater LA area, Orange County and San Diego.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / RL Remodeling, a Los Angeles design-build contractor founded in 2006, is expanding its service footprint across Southern California in response to sustained demand from homeowners in the greater Los Angeles area, Orange County and San Diego. The company, which was among the first contractors in Los Angeles to focus on accessory dwelling units, says its growth has been driven almost entirely by referrals from the communities where it started.

"We never set out to be the biggest remodeling company in LA," said the owner of RL Remodeling. "We set out to be the one people recommend to their neighbors. Everything else followed from that."

A Family Model in an Industry Known for Turnover

Construction is a field where crews change from one project to the next. RL Remodeling has taken the opposite approach. The company describes itself as family-based, and it means that literally in how it runs the business. Team members stay for years, often growing from entry-level roles into senior positions, and the company invests in that growth directly.

Rather than relying only on outside certifications, RL Remodeling trains its own people. New hires are taught the company's methods in person, and every team member takes part in follow-up training sessions each month to stay current with building codes, materials and design trends. That consistency shows up on job sites, where clients work with people who know the company's standards because they helped shape them.

"When you keep the same people for years, quality stops being something you have to check for. It becomes the default," the owner said.

The team is also notably diverse, made up of people from a range of nationalities and backgrounds. The office marks each culture's holidays throughout the year, something the company sees as part of its identity rather than a side benefit.

Everyone in the Office Knows Every Client

One of the more unusual features of RL Remodeling's operation is that every person in the office is involved in every project. There is no hand-off between a salesperson, a project manager and a crew who never meet. Clients are known by name across the company, and questions get answered by people who are already familiar with the job.

The ownership stays hands-on as well. Owners are personally involved in each project, from the first site visit through final walkthrough, and the company points to that personal touch as the reason many clients return for a second, third or fourth project over the years. A significant share of its work today comes from repeat customers and their referrals.

Celebrating the Work as a Team

Regular office meetings at RL Remodeling double as showcases. The full team gathers to review before-and-after results from recently completed projects, giving crews, designers and office staff a shared view of what they have built together. The company says these sessions do more for morale and standards than any formal review process could.

"Our people love seeing a garage turn into a finished ADU, or a tired kitchen turn into the center of a home," the owner said. "Showing that to the whole team reminds everyone why the details matter."

An Early Voice on ADUs in Los Angeles

RL Remodeling was building accessory dwelling units in Los Angeles before they became a mainstream housing solution. As California loosened regulations and demand for backyard homes, garage conversions and rental units grew, the company was already experienced in the permitting, structural and design challenges these projects involve.

Today ADUs remain a core part of the company's work alongside kitchen and bathroom remodeling, room additions, whole-home renovations and new construction. Its early start has given RL Remodeling a depth of ADU experience that newer entrants to the market have not had time to develop.

Growth Driven by Demand, Not Marketing

The company's expansion into new locations has followed a simple pattern: clients in one neighborhood recommend RL Remodeling to friends and family in the next, and the company adds coverage as the requests accumulate. From its roots in Los Angeles, it now serves communities across the San Fernando Valley, the Westside, Orange County and San Diego.

RL Remodeling says it intends to keep growing the same way, adding team members who fit its culture and locations where its clients ask for it, without changing the personal approach that built its reputation.

About RL Remodeling

Founded in 2006, RL Remodeling is a licensed design-build contractor serving the greater Los Angeles area, Orange County and San Diego. The company specializes in accessory dwelling units, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, home additions, whole-home renovations and new construction. Known for its family-based team, in-house training and hands-on ownership, RL Remodeling has built a client base that returns and refers year after year. Learn more at rl-remodeling.com.

Media Contact

Organization: RL Remodeling

Contact Person Name: Dana Laksman

Website: https://rl-remodeling.com/

Email: info@rl-remodeling.com

Contact Number: +18883241144

Address: 5950 Canoga Ave Suite 420 Woodland Hills, CA, 91367

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: RL Remodeling

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rl-remodeling-marks-two-decades-of-family-style-building-in-los-angele-1227808