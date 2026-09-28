Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco's S3 Label sets a new standard for smart and sustainable marinas

MONACO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability is increasingly becoming a defining element of the modern marina. But for M3 Monaco, a consultancy specialized in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and nautical centers, it is not simply about adopting individual green technologies or reducing environmental impact. It requires a broader approach combining infrastructure, operations, management, environmental performance and the overall quality of the destination.

This is the philosophy behind the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Standard (S3), a certification program designed to assess and support marinas, yacht clubs and nautical centers in their transition towards higher standards of sustainability and operational excellence. As José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco, explains, the S3 Label is designed as a structured assessment rather than simply a sustainability badge. "We come, we assess a project, and we verify if this project follows all the criteria coming from sustainability, environment, methodology, operational skills as well, and procedure."

The process is structured in three phases: diagnostic and application, validation and optimization, including an on-site assessment and action plan, and award and community, which recognizes the standard achieved while encouraging knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

The latest recognitions highlight different approaches to these principles. The destinations awarded in Monaco illustrate how principles can be integrated on four levels: Horizon, Regatta, Flagship and Sovereign. The Yacht Club de Monaco, founded in 1953 and chaired by HSH Prince Albert II since 1984, was recognized for combining yachting excellence, education, innovation and environmental responsibility, including through the SEA Index. Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina was recognized for combining hospitality with community engagement and marine protection, including sailing programs for children and sea turtle conservation, while Port de Saint-Florent in Corsica was recognized for its long-term vision and leadership in raising marina standards.

For Amaala Yacht Club, the 119-berth marina on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, the certification provides an external benchmark for a new destination. "I believe it's important because it's a good benchmark and it shows the community that you're serious about what you're doing," said General Manager Adrian Peet. A similar perspective comes from Ayla Marina in Aqaba, Jordan, part of a wider mixed-use development. "Our participation shows our commitment to these things which are the core values in this business," said Ayla Marina manager Adel Maani.

The S3 Label is therefore not presented as the end of the process, but as part of a continuous journey, providing marinas with a framework to measure performance, identify areas for improvement and work towards more sustainable and higher-performing destinations.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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