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PR Newswire
28.09.2026 19:06 Uhr
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Carbon's Foundational Dual-Cure 3D Printing Patent Upheld on Appeal at the European Patent Office

EPO Board of Appeal rules for Carbon on its foundational dual-cure 3D printing patent, rejecting a competitor's challenge

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leader in 3D printing technology, today announced that a Board of Appeal of the European Patent Office (EPO) has rejected a competitor's challenge to one of Carbon's foundational dual cure patents, upholding the broadest claim of Carbon's European Patent No. 3158400. The decision affirms the earlier EPO Opposition Division decision maintaining claim 1 and restores additional dependent claims that had been removed during the original opposition proceeding.

Carbon's dual-cure technology, which enjoys worldwide patent protection and is used by top brands across the globe, has revolutionized the production of 3D printed additive manufacturing products. By combining light-based printing with a secondary thermal curing reaction, Carbon's technology can produce parts with properties tailored to the application needs including parts having engineering-grade strength, elasticity, durability, and temperature resistance. This unique patented innovation supports critical end-use production applications in automotive, dental, medical, and consumer products.

"This decision confirms the strength and breadth of the innovation that is foundational to Carbon's platform. Dual-cure chemistry enables the production of high-performance end-use products that previously were difficult or impractical to produce with other 3D printing technologies. We will continue to invest in and protect our innovations as we advance digital manufacturing," said Philip DeSimone, CEO of Carbon.

Carbon was represented in the proceedings by Mairi Rudkin and Donald McNab of Marks & Clerk, and is globally represented in patent prosecution matters by Myers Bigel and in patent litigation matters by Kathi Vidal and Dustin Edwards of Winston Taylor.

About Carbon, Inc.
Carbon, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based additive manufacturing company pioneering digital production at scale. Its Digital Light Synthesis technology, based on its patented dual-cure chemistry, combines light-based 3D printing with programmable resins to produce durable end-use parts with engineering-grade properties. Through its materials science, hardware, and software platform, Carbon partners with global brands to create high-performance, customized products that were previously impossible to manufacture. Carbon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, visit www.carbon3d.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carbons-foundational-dual-cure-3d-printing-patent-upheld-on-appeal-at-the-european-patent-office-302891731.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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