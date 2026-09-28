Boats Group Appoints Marine Review Expert Jack Haines to Drive Content Expansion and Social Channel Growth

Former YachtBuyer Reviews Director and Motor Boat & Yachting Deputy Editor brings 15 years of world-class expertise to further scale original editorial, video, and social channels across YachtWorld and Boat Trader.

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group, the technology leader powering the world's premier online boating marketplaces, today announced the appointment of marine journalist and boat testing authority Jack Haines. Bringing 15 years of hands-on sea trial experience and deep editorial leadership, Haines will play a pivotal role in expanding Boats Group's original, independent media presence across video, editorial, and social channels.

Haines joins an established Boats Group content team that has built a highly engaged audience across video, editorial, and social channels. He joins Boats Group following a standout tenure as Reviews Director at YachtBuyer, where he established himself as one of the industry's most trusted voices. Over his career, which also includes serving as Deputy Editor at Motor Boat & Yachting, Haines has rigorously evaluated hundreds of vessels. His detailed, real-world approach to performance, design, and practical on-water usability has earned him a devoted following among boat buyers, owners, and industry insiders alike.

"We have tremendous growth and engagement with our content, and that gives us an opportunity to invest even further in what we know boat buyers value," said Courtney Chalmers, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Boats Group. "Jack brings deep experience testing boats and understanding what buyers really want to know about them. Adding that expertise to an already strong team will allow us to create even more valuable content for consumers while giving builders and manufacturers more ways to engage buyers during the research and discovery process."

In addition to serving consumers, Haines' expertise will strengthen Boats Group's collaboration with boat builders and manufacturers. Through immersive digital formats, video features, and social storytelling, Haines will help brands introduce new models and share the engineering stories behind their vessels directly with buyers actively researching.

"What drew me to Boats Group is the opportunity to take high-caliber, independent boat testing and scale it on a global stage," said Jack Haines. "Boaters want an authentic, hands-on perspective; they want to know how a boat actually behaves on the water and what sets it apart in a crowded market. I'm excited to join a team that has already built such a strong audience and find new ways to bring that kind of insight to even more boaters."

The addition of Haines reflects Boats Group's ongoing investment in expanding its dedicated video and social media programming to deliver unrivaled clarity for consumers at every stage of the buying journey.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Press Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: press@boats.com

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

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