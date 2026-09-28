Cunico Metals Inc. Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Cunico Metals Inc. ("Cunico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Québec, a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") for the proposed initial public offering (the "Offering") of: (i) hard-dollar units (the "HD Units"); (ii) flow-through units (the "FT Units"); and (iii) charity flow-through units (the "CFT Units", and together with the HD Units and FT Units, the "Units"). The number of Units to be offered by the Company and the associated offering prices will be determined in the context of the market.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company (each Common Share underlying an HD Unit, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit and CFT Unit will comprise of one Common Share issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price to be determined in the context of the market, for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants and the Warrant Shares underlying the FT Units and CFT Units will not qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Tax Act.

The Offering is being conducted on a "best efforts" basis through Roth Canada, Inc., as lead agent, and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as agent, and together, joint bookrunners.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and the Offering. Information contained in the Preliminary Prospectus remains subject to amendment and completion. A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic copy of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from Roth Canada, Inc. by email at ecm@rothcanada.ca.

The Preliminary Prospectus has not yet become final for purposes of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering, solicitation or sale is not permitted, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction prior to the time a receipt for the final base PREP prospectus is obtained from the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to apply to list its Common Shares (including the Unit Shares, Warrant Shares and the Common Shares underlying the FT Units and CFT Units to be distributed under the Offering) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSXV in accordance with its listing requirements. There is no assurance that the TSXV will approve the listing application. Closing of the Offering is conditional upon, among other things, the Common Shares being approved for listing on the TSXV.

About Cunico Metals Inc.

Cunico Metals Inc. is a junior exploration company that is focused on identifying and developing mineral properties in Québec with a specific interest towards the advancement of its Véronneau Property, along with identifying and acquiring properties with copper, nickel, and cobalt potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

John Tait, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit our website at www.cunicometals.com or contact Mr. John Tait at info@cunicometals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the proposed Offering and the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: failure to complete the Offering, failure to obtain conditional approval for the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV, economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, continued volatility in the capital markets, the adequacy of the Company's current working capital and the ability of the Company to raise additional funds as required, the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mineral exploration and development industries through legislative and other regulator action, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including affecting any future exploration or development of the Company's projects, the inability of the Company to identify mineral resources on its assets, the uncertainty inherent in any future exploration or other results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals necessary for the Company's business plans, and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry, and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus.

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cunico Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cunico-metals-inc.-announces-filing-of-preliminary-prospectus-for-initial-public-1228001